Rassie puffs fresh air into SA rugby
SA director of rugby and former Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus. Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images
One of the enduring stereotypes in world sport was about South African rugby. But since the Rugby World Cup in 2019, Rassie Erasmus and company have blown it apart.
South African rugby was boring. Just huge chunks of meat chasing down a ball endlessly put up by the flyhalf. No flair, no imagination. So it went… Opponents now realise that if they believe that cliché, it’s going to end badly for them.
Today, the Springboks are one of the most innovative and unpredictable teams in the game.
But what has made South Africa the most talked about country in rugby is not solely because of what we do on the field… it’s because of the way Rassie, Jacques Nienaber and those around them have turned the Springboks into not only a top sporting brand, but one which is always entertaining, on and off the pitch.
Rassie delights supporters and irritates opposing fans as he huffs and puffs fresh air through the staid world of international rugby. He dances, he uses signal lights at games and he and Jacques make outrageous choices for the bench.
And to cap it all, a video of Rassie easily putting over a difficult goal kick goes viral. Eat your heart out, Eddie Jones.
