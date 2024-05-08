Schalk Brits warns Bok fans: Rassie might look to build depth against Ireland

'Although it is important for Rassie to be successful against Ireland, his focus is building depth for the next World Cup.'

Rugby World Cup winner Schalk Brits has warned South African rugby fans that Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus may focus on building squad depth in their two Test series against Ireland in July, rather than prioritise a series win.

Erasmus has previously hinted that he will look to deploy a tried and tested team for their sold-out July clashes with Ireland in Pretoria and Durban respectively while possibly using fringe players in the one-off Test against Wales in London at the end of June and against Portugal in Bloemfontein the week after the Ireland series.

However, Brits is of the opinion that the Bok boss will look to bring in new players against Ireland in an attempt to give them exposure and experience in the start to the process of building depth for the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.

Schalk Brits was a World Cup winner in 2019. Picture: Juan Jose Gasparini/Gallo Images

Growing Boks depth

This is something Brits feels could upset some in the rugby fraternity, especially given the growing rivalry between the Boks and Ireland.

“I know I am taking away from the rivalry between Ireland and South Africa, but his (Rassie Erasmus) focus is a bit different and a bit focused around the team,” former hooker Brits told the media on Tuesday.

“Although it is important for Rassie to be successful against Ireland, his focus is building depth for the next World Cup. I know South Africans hate it when we do that pre-World Cup.”

Brits, who was part of the 2019 team in Japan, said Erasmus has always spoken about the Boks rather growing depth and being ranked second, third or fourth and winning a World Cup than being number one and not winning a World Cup.

Mind games

The former Lions, Stormers and Bulls man added the mind games ahead of the series had already started between the respective mentors of South Africa and Ireland, Erasmus and Andy Farrell.

“From both sides, it’s going to be an unbelievable clash,” said Brits.

“I have played under both the national team coaches, Andy Farrell (at Saracens) and Rassie Erasmus (at the Springboks). And it’s very interesting to see the way they approach things. Rassie was giving Andy compliments and Andy was giving the Springboks compliments,” he said.

Brits said the Irish will feel they have the upperhand over the Springboks as some of their teams have claimed big scalps over the South African franchises in the United Rugby Championship this season. And, let’s not forget, Ireland beat the Boks in pool play at the World Cup in France last year.

“I do know that whenever we played New Zealand in the Super Rugby when we had good momentum against the Blues, Chiefs, or Crusaders, we would build confidence, sort of like we have beaten them during the season. It’s sort of a confidence thing. So in this rivalry between Ireland and South Africa, there is a bit of that now,” Brits said.