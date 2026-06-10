Renew the 1976 spirit as youth voter turnout continues to fall

Fifty years after Soweto youth faced bullets for freedom, today's smartphone generation skips ballots while venting frustrations online only.

As South Africa prepares to mark the 50th anniversary of the 1976 Soweto youth uprising on 16 June, a troubling question hangs over our democracy: why are so many young people choosing not to vote?

The generation of 1976 faced bullets, batons and prison cells to confront injustice. Their defiance cracked open the path to the freedoms we claim today.

Yet five decades later, a new generation – armed not with stones but with smartphones – appears disillusioned, disengaged and absent from one of democracy’s most powerful tools: the ballot box.

Youth voter registration and turnout have consistently lagged behind older age groups.

While young South Africans are vocal on social media about unemployment, corruption, service delivery failures and inequality, many don’t translate these concerns into votes.

And the reasons are not difficult to find.

Politics feels like betrayal. Successive elections have delivered promises without change, leaving millions of young people trapped in joblessness, poor education, rising costs and shrinking opportunities. For them, the ballot has become less a weapon of hope than a ritual of disappointment.

Political parties often fail to connect with young voters. Campaigns tend to become visible only during election season, while genuine engagement with youth concerns remains limited.

Many parties still rely on traditional campaign methods that do not resonate with a generation raised in a fast-paced, digital information environment.

There is a perception that individual votes do not matter. Young people frequently express frustration that elected representatives become inaccessible after elections and fail to deliver on campaign commitments. This creates a cycle of cynicism and political withdrawal.

With local government elections scheduled for 4 November, this trend should alarm the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) and political parties.

The IEC cannot simply focus on voter registration drives. It must invest in community education that explains why local government matters.

Many young people do not realise that municipalities directly affect their daily lives through water provision, electricity, roads, sanitation, housing and local economic development.

These campaigns should be tailored for digital platforms, influencers, tertiary institutions and community organisations where young people are active.

The IEC should also modernise its communication strategy. Information about registration, voting procedures and candidate choices must be accessible, engaging and mobile-friendly.

Political parties face an even bigger challenge. They must stop treating young people as campaign props and start treating them as partners in governance.

This means placing younger candidates in winnable positions, creating meaningful youth leadership opportunities and developing policies that directly address youth unemployment, skills development and access to education.

Parties need to rebuild trust. Young voters are not disengaged because they are apathetic; they are disengaged because they are disappointed. Trust will not be restored through slogans, rallies, or social media hashtags. It will require visible action and accountability.

The spirit of 1976 was not simply about protest. It was about participation, urgency and the belief that ordinary people could shape their future. Silence was not an option.

As South Africa commemorates this historic milestone, the challenge for today’s leaders is clear: inspire a new generation to believe that democracy still offers a path to change.

The greatest tribute to the youth of 1976 is not another memorial speech. It is ensuring that the youth of 2026 feel that their voices matter, their votes count and their future is worth fighting for.