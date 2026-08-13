Young South Africans are ditching used cars for Chinese cars, Sizwe Dhlomo weighs in

For many young motorists, the choice is increasingly about what they can get for their monthly instalments rather than simply what badge sits on the bonnet.

Media personality Sizwe Dhlomo has joined the conversation around the growing popularity of Chinese vehicles.

Sharing his view, Dhlomo said: “In all fairness, everyone should be buying a Chinese car.”

His comment comes as Chinese manufacturers continue to challenge established players in South Africa’s highly competitive automotive market.

According to Standard Bank data, Chinese brands accounted for just 3.1% of financed vehicles among under-35 buyers in 2021. By the end of 2025, that figure had climbed to 11%.

Young South Africans are increasingly choosing brand new Chinese cars over traditional used vehicles and the numbers are hard to ignore.

The latest Standard Bank Youth Barometer has revealed a dramatic shift in the car-buying habits of under-35s, with financed deal values for Chinese car brands surging by more than 423% between 2021 and 2025.

Even more telling is that 67.9% of young buyers financing Chinese vehicles are choosing brand-new models rather than opting for pre-owned cars from more established manufacturers.

Chinese cars win over young buyers

The figures point to a changing attitude towards what constitutes value when buying a car.

Brands including Chery, Haval, Omoda, Jaecoo and Jetour have shaken up the market by offering relatively affordable new vehicles packed with technology and features.

For many young motorists, the choice is increasingly about what they can get for their monthly instalments rather than simply what badge sits on the bonnet.

Models such as the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro and various Haval offerings have helped drive this change, offering specifications and equipment that would traditionally have required buyers to spend significantly more.

The appeal is also strengthened by warranties and modern technology, giving buyers additional peace of mind when compared with older second-hand vehicles.

A changing car market

Rapid growth has also put pressure on traditional used car dealerships, as younger consumers reconsider the long-held idea that buying second-hand is automatically the smarter financial decision.

With new Chinese vehicles increasingly offering competitive pricing, generous warranties, advanced infotainment systems and impressive specifications, the gap between new and used value is becoming harder to ignore.

For South Africa’s younger generation, the car buying question may no longer be about whether to buy new or used. It could simply be about which new Chinese car offers the most bang for their buck.