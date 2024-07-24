SA is allergic to hard work

Sick days cost SA R19 billion yearly. Are we truly ill, or just avoiding work?

Sick days taken by workers cost the economy about R19 billion a year, meaning about one in seven people are absent every day from their place of employment due to illness.

That means one of two things: either we are a very sickly nation, or a society of malingerers.

We don’t think it is the former, because there is plenty of evidence that South Africans somehow manage to find the energy to go boozing, watch sports events, watch TV or, amazingly, go on an exercise programme.

Given multiple reports of fraudulent sick notes – some compiled with accomplices who are actual medical doctors – we think that we have an allergy to hard work.

Not the sort of allergy, though, which should get you booked off.

This country has improved in many ways for ordinary workers, but many employers are asking in all seriousness whether some are not taking advantage of the numerous laws that stack the odds in favour of employees.

Sick days obviously impact productivity, which is already not high in this country, especially when compared to other emerging markets.

Malingering workers need to be aware that they might wake up one day and their jobs have been snatched by more industrious foreigners.

