Sick days costing the economy an estimated R19 billion per year

Are South African employees taking to many sick days or do they need more support to stay healthy and be productive at work?

Sick days are costing the economy an estimated R19 billion every year, which is equal to about 15% of employees being absent on any given day.

South Africa’s economy is already struggling and this places an extra road block in the way to growing the country’s gross domestic product.

According to Occupational Care South Africa (OCSA), absenteeism costs the South African economy around R12 to R16 billion per year, but the Human Capital Review estimates it is even higher, at R19.144 billion.

With this equating to the absence of 15% of employees in a day, it is clear that productivity is affected and that is why dr Themba Hadebe, clinical executive at Bonitas Medical Fund, says that employee health and productivity go hand-in-hand.

“A holistic approach to corporate wellness, including physical and mental health, creates a more motivated, creative and productive workforce. Given the percentage of absenteeism in South Africa every day, a robust, risk-based corporate wellness programme, is imperative.”

Hadebe says a wellness programme supports employee healthcare, provides access to primary care, helps with the management of a growing disease burden and offers comprehensive care in emergencies for speedier recoveries.

ALSO READ: SA’s burnout crisis: High stress and low engagement plague workforce

Less sick days and a win-win situation

“It is a win-win situation for the employee as well as the employer because employees are healthier, having gone through screenings for early detection of disease and given the right support to manage their health. Employers, on the other hand, have a healthier, happier workforce and increased productivity.”

He also points out it is concerning that around 48% of corporates have no access to Employee Assistance Programmes (EAPs), which means that while 19.3% of South Africans are part of the active job market, only 16.1% can afford private medical aid.

“When you consider that 1 in 5 South Africans older than 15 live with more than one disease, access to healthcare remains a key priority and has an impact on employer investment. Any corporate wellness programme should have a primary healthcare clinic for basic screening and dispensing of chronic medication and treating employees who are ill at work.”

An EAP should also provide support for employees who are experiencing personal difficulties brought on by stress or mental health issues, really anything that affects their life and productivity in the workplace, as these issues can result in absenteeism as well as presenteeism with both detrimental to the company and employees, Hadebe says.

ALSO READ: Managing mid-year burnout at work

Presenteeism vs sick days

Presenteeism is a term coined in the nineties to describe the phenomenon where, instead of taking sick leave, employees go to work while feeling ill and therefore do not perform at full capacity.

“If an employee goes to work despite feeling really ill, there is not only a chance they will infect their colleagues, but they are not going to get much work done, Not only will their decision-making abilities be impaired but there is no telling what the longer-term effects might be.”

Hadebe warns this is not only about physical health. It may be a mental health issue, which has become more prevalent over the last few years.

The cost of mental health related presenteeism is estimated at R235 billion a year or 4.3% of gross domestic product (GDP). Additional stats indicate that workers with depression reported the equivalent of 27 lost workdays per year with nine actual sick days.

ALSO READ: Resenteeism: New workplace trend fueled by job dissatisfaction

Resenteeism or quiet quitting: no sick days, but no productivity

Hadebe also raises the issue of resenteeism. “Presenteeism might mean employees working when they should be resting due to illness, including mental health issues but the newly coined resenteeism or quiet quitting, is also on the rise.”

Resenteeism is about employees who may appear to be busy but are disengaged and unhappy, doing the bare minimum due to burnout and feeling underappreciated. They stay at their current job due to financial constraints but are unproductive. It is the ultimate productivity killer that is affecting both small businesses and large companies across the country.

Hadebe says medical aids can play a major role in addressing corporate wellness by contributing to early detection of lifestyle diseases, doing preventative care and screenings, assisting with the management of chronic disease and mental health support.

Early detection of lifestyle diseases

Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) are on the increase, Hadebe says, including cardiovascular diseases, such as heart attacks and stroke, cancers, chronic respiratory diseases and diabetes. South Africans have a 51.9% change of dying from an NCD. Companies that offer medical aid can provide comprehensive health coverage and support services to help employees manage their health.

Preventative care and screenings

Annual health check-ups, screenings for conditions like hypertension, diabetes, cholesterol and vaccinations all assist in early detection and prevention of illnesses, reducing long-term health risks for employees.

ALSO READ: Are you quiet quitting? Here’s how to ensure a good work-life balance

Chronic disease management

Managing chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart disease and asthma through regular monitoring, medication and specialist consultations, also helps employees manage their health and reduces absenteeism.

Mental health support

There is a high prevalence of depression in South Africa, with one in every five people having symptoms of depression, while only 25% receive treatment. NCDs have been shown to be a risk factor for mental illness and vice versa and therefore, Hadebe says, screening and covering consultations with psychologists or psychiatrists as well as access to mental health programmes is important.