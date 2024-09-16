SA rugby fighting fit across board

The Lions and the Sharks showed superb fight to play some impressive comeback rugby

The Lions players celebrate a try against the Cheetahs. Picture: Johan Pretorius/Gallo Images

South African rugby is probably in the best shape it has been in its history.

But it’s not only at Springbok level we see that… and a perfect indication of that was in the Currie Cup semifinals over the weekend.

The Lions and the Sharks showed superb fight to play some impressive comeback rugby against the Cheetahs and Bulls respectively.

The Lions

The Lions edged the Cheetahs 43-34 in a back-and-forth encounter in Johannesburg, while the Sharks held their nerve to secure a 40-all draw with the Bulls at Loftus after extra time, winning because they scored more tries in the game.

It was the Sharks who took away the breath of all watching. At times down to just 12 players (after two yellow and one red card), they held off the Bulls.

Never-say-die attitude

That the Pretoria side couldn’t deliver a knock-out punch raises, once again, the ghost of choking in big matches.

Both matches showed just why Bok rugby is at its zenith now – there is a never-say-die attitude which emphasises that it’s only over when the final whistle blows.

We’d like to warn the Sharks, though: Next weekend, it’s not Loftus and they’re not playing the Bulls…

