SA stars, bring home the medals

Patriotic South African fans will be hoping against hope for a medal… and we’re already in with a good chance in the sevens rugby.

Akani Simbine will lead South Africa’s medal charge on the track at the Paris Olympics. Picture: Roger Sedres/Gallo Images

The energised, sparkling opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris last night was both wonderful entertainment and a reminder that, for a brief moment, the world can put aside colour, creed and gender and celebrate the magnificence of the human spirit.

For the next two weeks, millions in the French capital – and billions around the world watching on TV and live streaming on the Net – will be treated to a kaleidoscope of human sporting endeavour from the lyrical and arty like surfing, break dancing and synchronised swimming, to the controlled brutality of boxing, wrestling and rugby and on to the agonising battle against the clock and tape in track and field.

Patriotic South African fans will be hoping against hope for a medal… and we’re already in with a good chance, following the rugby sevens team’s progression to the semifinal of their competition. We have other shots at glory in athletics and swimming and surfing, too.

Sadly, there won’t be a medal for our crowning achievement – splurging taxpayer money.

But Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie is doing his best in Paris to ensure South Africa can still compete in that arena … despite him having cut off the official support to “superfan” Mama Joy.

The presence of our genuine stars – like Oscar-winner Charlize Theron and singer-songwriter Tyla – on the red carpet at early events, shows we can still punch above our metaphorical weight, though.

In the end, we would all do well to contemplate the words of Baron Pierre de Coubertin, who was the moving force behind the modern Olympic Games.

“The most important thing in the Olympic Games,” he said, “is not winning but taking part; the essential thing in life is not conquering but fighting well.”

We wish all of our Olympians well in that challenging fight.