SA Olympians shine in Paris river parade

SA Olympians debut in the Paris Olympics' Seine River parade. Lady Gaga performs, showcasing Parisian landmarks in a memorable opening ceremony.

South Africa’s delegation sails on a boat during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris on July 26, 2024. (Photo by Damien MEYER / AFP)

With the notes of Lady Gaga’s rendition of Mon truc en plumes (My Thine with Feathers) echoing through the bridges and across the waters of the Seine River, South Africa’s Olympians cruised into the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics last night, hoping that in this 2024 edition of the Games, their medal ship would come in.

The boat carrying our athletes was fourth in line of the parade of 85 boats along the famous Parisian river in a spectacle which made an elegant and graceful change of the normal parade of athletes through the Olympic stadium.

Not all of our 138 participating athletes (from 19 sports and disciplines) was aboard the shallow draft river cruise boat because some were opting to use the time to rest and prepare mentally for the events ahead.

Also, the boat was shared with other countries, including Albania.

Unprecedented and ambitious opening ceremony

The opening ceremony was an unprecedented and ambitious show with up to 7 000 athletes parading down the River Seine past the historic monuments of the French capital despite the risk of rain dampening spirits.

For the first time in Olympic history, the opening ceremony took place outside the main stadium, with about 300 000 people watching in person from specially built stands on the river banks, and another 200 000 from overlooking balconies and apartments.

As tradition dictates, the Greek delegation had the honour of leading out the flotilla, as the cradle of the modern Olympic movement.

In an ambitious, high-risk departure from past opening ceremonies, the athletes sailed down the river in an armada of 85 boats.

The show blended both French culture and history and great Olympic moments of the past while US pop star Lady Gaga wowed the crowd of VIPS and spectators with an early performance in the ceremony.

Despite the forecast of heavy rain, and a wave of attacks which paralysed France’s high-speed rail network early yesterday, organisers were confident of pulling off the audacious ceremony.

Weather did not dampen the mood

Chief Games organiser Tony Estanguet said before the show there would be some modifications if it was wet, but he insisted the weather would not dampen the mood.

“It’s going to be a beautiful moment, it’s going to be a great party,” he added.

Basketball superstar LeBron James, who will be one of two Team USA flagbearers along with tennis star Coco Gauff, was seen being equipped with a clear plastic poncho to protect him from the predicted deluge just before the teams boarded the boats.

Long queues had formed at access points along the Seine hours before the start of the parade.

After passing scanners and checkpoints, the first arrivals discovered the numerous floating stages installed in the river channel and bridges that have been festooned with flags and the pinkand-purple colours of the Games.

“The atmosphere is really friendly,” said 75-year-old Frenchman Jean-Yves Herve, who watched the show with his grand-daughter.

“There are lots of foreigners, we’re enjoying it. It’s good for France.”

Huge security operation

A huge security operation was in place for the ceremony, with a security perimeter erected along both banks of the Seine.

The ceremony was guarded by 45 000 police and paramilitary officers and another 10 000 soldiers and 22 000 private security guards completed the security operation.

Police snipers were positioned on high points along the river.

French security forces were on their highest alert to prevent terror attacks spoiling the start of the first Olympics in Paris in 100 years, while acts of sabotage from hostile foreign powers were also a known risk.

French officials refused to comment on the identity of those responsible for the rail sabotage.

Promoting diversity, gender equality and French history

Around 3 000 dancers performed from the banks of the river and monuments including Notre-Dame cathedral in a show aimed at promoting diversity, gender equality and French history.

The landmarks and architecture of the City of Light featured as a backdrop both to the show and will continue to do so for much of the sport afterwards.

Paris’ vision is for a more cost-effective and less polluting Olympics than previous editions, with competitions set to take place at historic locations around the capital.

