Safety for tourists must be priority

The tourism sector is just trying to pick itself up off the floor after a devastating period of over two years due to Covid restrictions. The Kruger National Park is one of South Africa’s crown jewels, with over a million foreign tourists visiting each year before the pandemic hit. To encourage tourists – both local and international -–and make South Africa a destination of choice, security and safety must be first and foremost. The death of a German tourist on the Numbi Gate Road this week after a botched hijacking is horrible news. It’s horrible because one life lost to...

The tourism sector is just trying to pick itself up off the floor after a devastating period of over two years due to Covid restrictions.

The Kruger National Park is one of South Africa’s crown jewels, with over a million foreign tourists visiting each year before the pandemic hit. To encourage tourists – both local and international -–and make South Africa a destination of choice, security and safety must be first and foremost.

The death of a German tourist on the Numbi Gate Road this week after a botched hijacking is horrible news. It’s horrible because one life lost to crime is one too many, and horrible because what was meant to be a time of joy and adventure for the touring party has turned into tragedy.

ALSO READ: Manhunt launched after German tourist murdered en route to Kruger Park

The incident will certainly have far-reaching consequences on our tourism industry. For years locals have pleaded for extra security here. Hijackings, robberies, theft and break-ins at game lodges and poor road conditions are the norm, forcing government to announce heightened security measures in Mpumalanga – including at the Numbi gate near Hazyview – last month.

But clearly it’s not enough. Our condolences to the German tourist’s family. We hope this is the last life lost on this road.