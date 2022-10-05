Editorial staff
Reporter
1 minute read
5 Oct 2022
4:30 am
Opinion

Safety for tourists must be priority

Editorial staff

Our condolences to the German tourist’s family. We hope this is the last life lost on this road.

Safety for tourists must be priority
The German tourists' Hyundai H1. Picture - SAPS
The tourism sector is just trying to pick itself up off the floor after a devastating period of over two years due to Covid restrictions. The Kruger National Park is one of South Africa’s crown jewels, with over a million foreign tourists visiting each year before the pandemic hit. To encourage tourists – both local and international -–and make South Africa a destination of choice, security and safety must be first and foremost. The death of a German tourist on the Numbi Gate Road this week after a botched hijacking is horrible news. It’s horrible because one life lost to...

Read more on these topics