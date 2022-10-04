Manhunt after German tourist murdered en route to Kruger National Park

Faizel Patel

Police are on the hunt for three armed suspects after a German tourist was shot and killed en route to the Kruger National Park.

The incident, which is expected to deliver a blow to the tourism industry, happened on Monday afternoon at Numbi Road near White River.

Killed on holiday

Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said a group of four German tourists were travelling in a Hyundai H1 on Numbi Road on the way to Mdluli Safari lodge when they were attacked.

“They were stopped by three armed suspects who were driving in a VW Caddy.

“The suspects are said to have instructed the tourists to open the doors of their vehicle, but when the driver reportedly locked all the doors, apparently one of the suspects shot him in the upper body through the window.”

ALSO READ: Three arrested, one killed for allegedly attacking Operation Dudula members

“It is further said that the victim’s vehicle drove in reverse for about 100 meters before crashing into the wall of Heroes Academy.

“Unfortunately, the driver died on the spot due to the shooting. The suspects reportedly sped off in their vehicle without taking anything from the tourists,” Mohlala said.

Hunt for criminals

Mohlala said emergency services were alerted about the incident.

“A murder case was opened with an immediate launch of a manhunt for the suspects.

“No one has been arrested as yet, and police urge anyone with information that may assist in apprehending the perpetrators to immediately call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111 or send information via MySAPS App.”

Blow to tourism

Meanwhile, the Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has vehemently condemned the attack.

“This is really cruel and uncalled for given the economic challenges that our country is facing.

“When one has tourists, then it means the tourism sector is benefitting in a way which in turn give a boost to our struggling economy.”

Manamela has called South Africans who may have seen or heard anything about these criminals or the VW Caddy they were driving to come forward so that they can be brought to justice.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Woman kidnapped in broad daylight in Cape Town – police investigate