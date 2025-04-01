Sangoma throws bones on Trump and SA’s future with the US

If you believe that the bones can tell you the present and future, they may have a message for SA.

Fezile Pretorius throws the bones on SA and the US. Picture Hein Kaiser

The strain in the relationship between South Africa and the Trump White House has escalated since Donald Trump took office earlier this year, with a sangoma predicting how it will all turn out.

Sangoma Fezile “Khyle” Pretorius of Heavenly Healing in Benoni there the bones and they apparently didn’t mince their message.

“They heard the question,” Pretorius said, interpreting the divination cast before him. “They acknowledged the situation as truth. It is real and happening.”

Sangoma bones confirm US SA tension is real

What followed was a metaphoric breakdown of South Africa’s current diplomatic stance, and a warning described through traditional symbolism.

Two primary bones faced opposite directions, one stronger than the other.

Pretorius said this pointed to a “cognitive difference of opinion,” but warned that one party held the upper hand.

South Africa, the bones showed, was “mom” in a domestic squabble with “dad”, in this instance the United States.

“Mom is going to lose,” he said. “Darkness will win. And financially, it’s going to be bitter-sweet. There will be both light and darkness, but the shadows will weigh heavier.”

In the picture shaped by the bones before him, South Africa appeared exposed, an open shell. Vulnerable.

“If this goes forward in its current shape,” Pretorius explained, “we are going to get the short end of the stick. We’re not ready to engage with those more powerful than us.

“The bones show that hands will be extended toward us, not in aid, but to ask—perhaps even demand—something before giving anything in return.”

South Africa is vulnerable

Trade concessions, strategic compliance, and diplomatic alignment. Whatever form it takes, the message from the ancestors was one of caution.

The United States, according to Pretorius’s reading, held no genuine affection for South Africa.

“This is not a relationship of loyalty or partnership. It’s strategic. Calculated.”

The path forward, Pretorius said, would involve many meetings and a great deal of conflict before any resolution could be found.

“Right now everything’s up and down. It’s unstable. And if we continue on this road, we might as well hand over the country’s future into the hands of the opponent.”

The Sangoma’s bones’ advice to President Ramaphosa was clear: break ranks and shore up.

“Cut the others away and strengthen the country from within. We are not impotent. We do have power, but it is not the time to negotiate or engage. We’re too exposed.”

SA has power, but exposed now

BRICS could offer a safe refuge.

“If you talk from a BRICS point of view, we’re surrounded. We have people around us,” he said.

“The bones suggest we stay with our current friends rather than aligning ourselves with a superpower that’s already shown it’s prepared to hurt us.”

There is also a third force. Pretorius said it is an older, potent global player referred to as “the grandmother” symbolically.

Pretorius described her as an ancient entity, commanding respect and power, a clear reference to another superpower in the global arena.

“Very old. Got a lot of firepower behind them,” he said. “They do things, and the world gives. They will contend with America. The bones showed tension between these two forces.”

Pretorius leaned towards Russia or China, both dominant members of BRICS, as likely identities of the grandmother figure.

The bones also offered one final warning: should the relationship with the United States remain unstable or deepen in conflict or a handshake, South Africa would suffer financial loss and geopolitical diminishment.

“Mommy is broke,” Pretorius said. “If we stay on this path, we lose. The bones say this relationship must dissolve. If it moves forward, it will not end in our favour.”

