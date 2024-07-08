Service delivery key for political parties that have formed GNU

It’s time politicians back up their words with action.

For months leading up to the 2024 general election, political parties’ catch phrases of how they will improve the lives of South Africans was thrust into our faces via posters on street poles, radio and print adverts or TV interviews.

Every party vowed to find the solution to our daily problems should we vote for them.

More than a month has since passed since the election, a new government of national unity has been formed, and now the real test awaits those entrusted to make a difference in our lives.

Better service delivery to their people should be foremost on their minds when they meet for a Cabinet lekgotla this week.

Independent political analyst Goodenough Mashego said: “If you want to stimulate the economy, you need to take money and put it into public works. You must build bridges, dams and roads, fix schools and the public property. That alone would create the much-needed jobs.”

