Should jacarandas be recognised as provincial heritage?

As Pretoria residents petition for heritage status for jacarandas, the debate continues.

At this time of year, when the rain is in the air and the jacaranda trees are in riotous purple bloom, Johannesburg and Pretoria are some of the most beautiful cities in the world.

No wonder, then, that residents of the capital have started a petition to have the 136-year-old jacaranda trees planted in Sunnyside declared a provincial heritage in Gauteng.

The Provincial Heritage Resources Authority of Gauteng decided a few years ago that the jacarandas, which originated in South America, could not be considered as a provincial heritage because they are alien species.

That of course, begs the question: How do you define alien and why should that affect heritage?

In Joburg, for example, the “Randlords” built their magnificent mansions on the back of fabulous wealth from the gold rush.

Those dwellings are now regarded as a vital part of the heritage of this mining town. But their owners were aliens, too – at least in the beginning.

Likewise, the entire face of Johannesburg has been dramatically changed by the planting of hundreds of thousands of trees not originally found on the sparse Witwatersrand veld.

History, culture and, therefore, heritage are constantly evolving tableaux. And the jacarandas are an intrinsic part of that.

