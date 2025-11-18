Sinking navy sails on stormy seas

Without a naval presence, our economic interests can be vulnerable to all manner of seaborne threats, from smugglers to plunderers of our fish stocks.

We wonder if the chief of the SA Navy, Vice Admiral Monde Lobese, didn’t just torpedo his military career with his distinctly unofficer- and ungentleman-like comments about the slowly collapsing ability of his fleet to defend against anything, other than perhaps a flotilla of bath-time ducks.

His main complaint, which he has voiced on a number of occasions and repeated over the weekend at a naval function, was that the slow implosion of government funding had rendered the navy basically unable to perform its tasks and defend our coastline.

However, he went further this time with a borderline mutinous question about whether those responsible for funding of the SA National Defence were maybe directly or indirectly influenced by drug cartels, illegal traders, maritime criminals and human traffickers.

He said: “We cannot continue to be silent observers while our country is being taken to the dogs. We need to advocate for a stronger, well-resourced defence force. We need to think about what is at stake for not having the navy present at sea.”

Defence expert Helmoed Römer-Heitman said Lobese’s concerns were not only valid, but long overdue.

ALSO READ: Toothless military ombud sparks frustration as cases stall since 2017

South Africa, the expert said, has a maritime economy, never mind being situated smack in the middle of one of the most important sea routes on the planet, around the Cape of Good Hope.

Without a naval presence, our economic interests can be vulnerable to all manner of seaborne threats, from smugglers to plunderers of our fish stocks.

And, make no mistake, even global naval powers would think twice about trying to intimidate SA were we to have an effective, stealthy submarine force.

Sadly, for many of our political decision-makers, the sea is a long way away, not just in physical terms but in strategic terms, too.

And if a geopolitical storm threatens, they won’t see it coming.

NOW READ: SIU and Hawks expose loss of billions in defence department