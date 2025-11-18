Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Sinking navy sails on stormy seas

Picture of Editorial staff

By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

18 November 2025

07:00 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Without a naval presence, our economic interests can be vulnerable to all manner of seaborne threats, from smugglers to plunderers of our fish stocks.

Sinking navy sails on stormy seas

Chief of the Navy Vice Admiral Monde Lobese at the South African Navy Fleet Change of Command Parade at Martello Sports Field on November 26, 2024 in Simon’s Town, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

We wonder if the chief of the SA Navy, Vice Admiral Monde Lobese, didn’t just torpedo his military career with his distinctly unofficer- and ungentleman-like comments about the slowly collapsing ability of his fleet to defend against anything, other than perhaps a flotilla of bath-time ducks.

His main complaint, which he has voiced on a number of occasions and repeated over the weekend at a naval function, was that the slow implosion of government funding had rendered the navy basically unable to perform its tasks and defend our coastline.

However, he went further this time with a borderline mutinous question about whether those responsible for funding of the SA National Defence were maybe directly or indirectly influenced by drug cartels, illegal traders, maritime criminals and human traffickers.

He said: “We cannot continue to be silent observers while our country is being taken to the dogs. We need to advocate for a stronger, well-resourced defence force. We need to think about what is at stake for not having the navy present at sea.”

Defence expert Helmoed Römer-Heitman said Lobese’s concerns were not only valid, but long overdue.

ALSO READ: Toothless military ombud sparks frustration as cases stall since 2017

South Africa, the expert said, has a maritime economy, never mind being situated smack in the middle of one of the most important sea routes on the planet, around the Cape of Good Hope.

Without a naval presence, our economic interests can be vulnerable to all manner of seaborne threats, from smugglers to plunderers of our fish stocks.

And, make no mistake, even global naval powers would think twice about trying to intimidate SA were we to have an effective, stealthy submarine force.

Sadly, for many of our political decision-makers, the sea is a long way away, not just in physical terms but in strategic terms, too.

RELATED ARTICLES

And if a geopolitical storm threatens, they won’t see it coming.

NOW READ: SIU and Hawks expose loss of billions in defence department

Read more on these topics

military SA Navy South African National Defence Force (SANDF)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News PKTT should not have been disbanded without proper consultation, another witness says
Politics ‘Stop discussing my exit in dark corners’ – Ramaphosa asks ANC NEC for resignation date [VIDEO]
Weather More extreme weather expected to hit South Africa this week
Weather More rain expected in parts of South Africa on Monday
Rugby Springboks do it again with 14 men: Four takeaways from Italy win

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

SUBSCRIBE AND WIN!

Subscribe and you could win a Chery Tiggo Cross HEV Elite.

Enter Now