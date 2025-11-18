Navy struggles as budget cuts threaten coastal security

Admiral Lobese warns South Africa’s Navy is underfunded, leaving seas vulnerable to piracy, trafficking, and threats to trade and energy security.

South Africa’s Navy is sinking – its ability to protect the nation’s seas and defend its coastline has been severely eroded by budget constraints.

That stark assessment comes from Navy chief Admiral Monde Lobese, who didn’t mince his words at a gala concert in Pretoria at the weekend.

“As you lock your gates and doors in preparation to go to bed, ask yourself: Is our sea safe?” Lobese said, urging South Africans to reflect on the fragility of maritime security.

Admiral Lobese warns SA’s Navy is underfunded

He went on, asking whether those responsible for defence funding were influenced by drug cartels, illegal traders, maritime criminals and human traffickers.

“We cannot continue to be silent observers while our country is being taken to the dogs. We need to advocate for a stronger, well-resourced defence force.

ALSO READ: Board of inquiry to investigate death of three SA Navy submariners

“We need to think about what is at stake for not having the navy present at sea,” he said, warning that the navy’s ability to safeguard South Africa’s vast coastline and strategic sea lanes has been eroded.

Earlier this year, Lobese gave a similarly candid briefing to parliament’s joint standing committee on defence.

Defence expert Helmoed Römer-Heitman said Lobese’s concerns were overdue, noting that previous chiefs had sounded similar alarms.

Concerns overdue

“We have a maritime economy, although few seem to understand that. Most of our trade moves by sea and almost all the oil we import passes through the Mozambique Channel,” he said, describing the area as highly vulnerable to piracy and terrorism.

He warned South Africa could face threats similar to Somalia or the Gulf of Guinea, while fishing grounds and offshore energy projects remain exposed.

ALSO READ: SA Navy submarine accident: Festival cancelled, inquiry to be established

Römer-Heitman argued the navy needs at least four frigates, six offshore patrol vessels, long-range surveillance aircraft and support ships.

“Getting there will take time and money, but we need to start now, because all the existing ships are getting older… and we have no maritime aircraft at all,” he said.

Defence analyst Dean Wingrin said the defence budget sits at just 0.83% of gross domestic product, far below the 1.5% target President Cyril Ramaphosa has floated.

Defence budget sits at 0.83%

Austerity measures have redirected funds to bail out state-owned enterprises, leaving the SANDF crippled. Cuts since the 2015 Defence Review amount to R62 billion in real terms.

“The defence budget cut in 2021 was so drastic that it resulted in a substantial maintenance backlog and an inability to conduct midlife upgrades. This impacted the availability of prime mission equipment of the army, air force and navy,” Wingrin said.

ALSO READ: Monster waves and an air ambulance: Inside the daring rescue to save 7 mariners swept out to sea

“Capabilities were systematically impaired and this downward trend continues. This is most visible with the air force and the navy.”

He pointed to the September 2023 tragedy when freak waves hit the submarine, SAS Manthatisi, washing three crew members overboard.

The investigation highlighted inexperience, insufficient training and a lack of operational hours – all linked to budget cuts.

Inexperience, insufficient training and lack of operational hours

Wingrin said last year the Navy managed only 2 400 sea hours instead of the budgeted 8 000.

In the first six months of this year, it sailed just 2 377 hours, barely half of what was required.

ALSO READ: Three SA Navy mariners dead, four injured off coast of Cape Town

“It is no wonder that Lobese is so frustrated. He is not the only senior military leader to express dissatisfaction at the state of defence funding, but he is the most vocal,” Wingrin added.

The admiral’s warning is clear: without urgent investment, South Africa’s seas – the lifeblood of its trade and energy future –remain dangerously unprotected.