Small-scale farming can transform township economy and protect food security

With the continuing rise in the cost of tomatoes, potatoes, and spinach, small-scale farming is expanding at a high rate in the townships to curb poverty. A number of communities have taken the initiative to repurpose public spaces and land.

However, local government and councillors are not stepping up to assist. Some of these spaces are open velds, used as dumping sites and crime hubs, where criminals hide.

In Vosloorus, a sizeable area that was filled with garbage was transformed into a small-scale farm where community members came together to work in groups. They grow vegetables to feed their families and provide for other poor community members.

Most of these poor people are pensioners, and some are unemployed. Residents in the area have been ploughing different crops – from pumpkins to potatoes, beans, and ground nuts.

However, many have moaned about lacking the resources and tools to cultivate. Currently, these farmers use their bare hands to remove litter. They do not have the appropriate safety protection tools and supplies to prevent contamination when they burn waste, such as baby nappies and other unhygienic garbage.

It is also impressive to see how they simply use hoes to do their work, although many have expressed that tractors would make things much easier if they could afford one. I am sure people in other areas are also doing the same thing and probably facing similar challenges.

But where are the relevant people to assist them? The government has acknowledged the immense role of the township economy but still pays little attention to projects like small-scale farming. Would it affect national and local government’s pockets to provide farmers or even households with seeds to boost their aspirations? I doubt it.

People cannot afford it. Everything keeps going up these days. I do not think the government officials get that. Small-scale farms contribute to household food security; if encouraged more, they can be an answer to even global food security.

They are also the best way to drive healthy eating in poor communities and guarantee organic healthy food. These are ways to try and make life easier. This would even motivate the youth to take part in these projects. It might change their dependency syndrome of relying on social grants and to approach life differently.

Councillors need also to fund such projects to create more participants in the small-scale farming community. It is also important to note that land is valuable. People in the townships think the only way to make money with their land is by getting people to pay rent.

For example, a culture of an outbuilding being turned into a workshop, a backroom to a rental space, or a spaza shop. There needs to be more education on what people can do with their spaces. Intervention is key.

The local government officials need to come in, find ways to work with supermarkets around the townships and help the farmers to sell their products to these retailers. This will ultimately improve the lives of communities. They will also be able to hire people to work with them and uplift their lives.

The government must acknowledge and give small-scale farming the respect it deserves. It not only improves and sustains livelihoods but also promotes economic diversification and reduces the problem of over-dependence on the financial sector.