Karan Beef: The success story behind SA’s leading beef producer

A picturesque scene of an unending sea of 140 000 cows of all breeds, stretching to the hills, greets us upon entering the main gate. This is enough material for a creative artist to come up with an impressive oil painting to fetch millions at Christie’s London. A rare peaceful sight of groups of cattle in rows of pens – feeding and drinking water without any fight – told me that there must be something good Matthew Karan is doing on the family’s expansive farm in Gauteng’s rural town of Heidelburg, some 50km southeast of Johannesburg, off the Mpumalanga border.…

Not only is modern technology and world-class agricultural engineering part of what the staff complement of 3 400 is doing at Karan Beef – management, professionals, veterinarians, security, buyers, feeders and cleaners ensure that what we put on our plates as beef is hygienic and healthy.

Karan Beef Academy

For many black farmers, the Karan Beef Academy has become a training ground and an aspirational vision to achieve. Karan’s programme has also been hailed by commercial, large-scale and emerging farmers in the country as empowering.

“The academy was born out of the ideology that we would like to see more of our communities taking part in the red meat industry,” he said.

Director at Karan Beef, Co-Founder Trading House Global Wine, Matthew Karan speaks to The Citizen at Heidelberg Feedlot, Nigel Farm, 3 October 2023. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

“Breeding cattle is a big part of our industry and it is a low-capital, easy entry into the industry. If a lot more breeders can get going, we are then able to buy those cattle from them, feed them and supply the beef to the domestic and export market.

“It is about trying to help people prosper in the sector.”

Karan says the feedlot industry has grown, “due to many by-products”.

“All the products we see, are by-products from another industry,” he says. “We are not feeding our cattle or consuming a product that is meant for human consumption.”

Before ordering that rump or T-bone from your favourite restaurant, have you given a thought on what goes into the process?

“We have cattle buyers who deliver all cattle from the various provinces of South Africa,” says Karan.

“Their job is to go and buy a weaned calf. This is a calf of about eight to nine months of age – weighing 200kg to 220kg.

“Those calves are bought, quarantined off-site and after 30 days are then moved to the feedlot in Nigel or in one of our operations in Pietermaritzburg.

“The first stage is called processing, with animals bought, checked, tagged, given inoculations and sent to different sections before they come up into the production area.

“Before this stage, weaned calves are fed well to grow to an appropriate size and age. The South African consumer is different to the American, or the rest of the world.

“We like lean and tender – not fatty meat. For us, it is about starting to feed the cattle younger. If you go to America, the animal will be quite older when going to the feedlot. The Americans like them with muscle and fat.

“To build something as big as this takes 50 years – not overnight. This business started with 100 cattle in the late ’70s and the dairy was converted to beef.

“My parents bought 100 cattle to feed. It has been 50 years of reinvesting in the business – not taking profit but putting your money back into your business to grow. My parents have worked extremely hard. Nowadays, youngsters want things so quickly.

“Agriculture is long-term, regardless of what sector of the industry you are in. It is about early mornings and late evenings – being woken up in the middle of the night for an emergency, because it is about living and breeding animals.”

As you drive into the farm from the entrance, a large stack of silage, one of the feed ingredients, is covered with plastic.

“It originates from maze. Inside the pens, cattle are eating and looking relaxed,” he says. “The pens are not overcrowded and animals enjoy enough space – neither fighting for food, nor water.

“We have created a very relaxed, humane environment for the cattle. As the business grows, we have brought in modern technology. We buy any beef breed.”

On sustainability, Karan says: “When you do not fix something when it breaks on the farm, it is going to cost you more.

“We were very lucky to have two rivers straddling through our farm – Suikerbos and the Klipriver – helping us with our water, obviously with the correct water licences. The rivers are part of the farm.

“The environmental part of our business acts as a wetland and we ensure we don’t pollute the rivers.”

On employees, Karan says: “I remember growing up, this was a school for all the staff’s children. This was the original dairy. When my father converted to beef, he converted the dairy to a school.

“The school was eventually moved to Ratanda, where we bought a piece of land. Staff were given title deeds and moved closer to the school.”

Exports, says Karan, made up 10% to 15% of the business.

“We believe that our bread and butter will always be South Africa – not wanting to export all our meat to the detriment of the South African population and consumer.

“As we grow our business, exports will naturally grow – always ensuring that we look after South Africa first,” he says.

“Our major export markets are the Middle East, the Gulf region in particular, Jordan and Egypt. We are accredited for China and we have just become accredited for Malaysia and we are now working on other markets, wanting to see Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia and the Philippines eventually opening up for South African beef.”

