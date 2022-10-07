Editorial staff
Smartphones are far more than phones

We can use them to take our own pictures and videos and use high-quality editing software to be our own mini Steven Spielberg.

Smartphones are far more than phones
Picture: iStock
The Supreme Court decided recently that smartphones are “telephones for cellular networks” rather than “machines for the reception of voice, images or other data”. The former was what the SA Revenue Service decided, but the latter was what phone maker Samsung argued should be the classification. That Samsung decided to fight the matter so far on a slight difference in the real world leaves us perplexed. The reality is that today’s smartphones are communication tools and telephones, too. However arcane the legal arguments may be, the case is a reminder of just how far these little communication devices – which...

