Smartphones are far more than phones

The Supreme Court decided recently that smartphones are “telephones for cellular networks” rather than “machines for the reception of voice, images or other data”. The former was what the SA Revenue Service decided, but the latter was what phone maker Samsung argued should be the classification. That Samsung decided to fight the matter so far on a slight difference in the real world leaves us perplexed. The reality is that today’s smartphones are communication tools and telephones, too. However arcane the legal arguments may be, the case is a reminder of just how far these little communication devices – which...

The reality is that today’s smartphones are communication tools and telephones, too. However arcane the legal arguments may be, the case is a reminder of just how far these little communication devices – which fit snugly in our hands – have come in the past 30 years.

We can chat to friends near and far – often using WiFi data in our homes – and we can send them images, videos and texts. We can use them to take our own pictures and videos and use high-quality editing software to be our own mini Steven Spielberg.

Our often silly thoughts and video productions can find audiences across the planet on the social media networks we favour. And we can find our way in the country or city with ease. Put simply, smartphones are the ultimate “machines for modern living”.