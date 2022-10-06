Smartphone comparison: Huawei Nova 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Oppo Reno 8 Pro

Faizel Patel

Comparing flagship smartphones is no doubt an entertaining match-off.

It reveals who has managed to come up with the coolest and most advanced new features, but these flagship smartphones come with premium price tags.

Luckily, over the past few years, we have seen an onslaught of flagship-killers, or what we call trendy flagship smartphones that promise cutting-edge features and excellent value for money.

Here we will compare three newly launched smartphones – the Huawei Nova 10 Pro, Oppo Reno 8 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S22.

The design

Nova 10 Pro

The Nova 10 Pro has an aesthetic design and a hand feel that is comfortable and light whilst still feeling solid and premium.

It features a brand-new colourway, Starry Silver, that has a prominent golden Star Orbit Ring on the rear. Its double colour coating process with silver as the main tone, together with a colder overall tone, results in fascinating colour changes under different lighting, which is something that serves the trendy tastes of Gen Zs.

Aside for Starry Silver, Nova 10 Pro comes in the premium and more subtle Starry Black.

Samsung Galaxy S22

The Samsung Galaxy S22 also sports an upgrade in materials, with an aluminium band around the middle and a glass back in a light overall package.

The materials may have been altered but the design is quite like that of the previous generation’s Galaxy S21, right down to the contour and cut look for the rear camera array in which the three camera lenses are stacked vertically.

Besides for the standard white and black, the Galaxy S22 comes in a couple of playful colours, such as green, pink gold and the newly launched Bora Purple.

Oppo Reno 8

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro, it comes in two shades: Glazed Green and Glazed Black and follows Oppo’s typical design language of looking sleek, minimalistic and distinctive.

The streamlined Unibody Design back cover flows like a beautiful sculpture and feels perfectly smooth.

Cameras

Huawei Nova 10 Pro

With the 60MP Dual Autofocus Front Camera, the Huawei Nova 10 Pro brings new meaning to selfies.

One lens features the industry’s first front-facing 60MP Ultra-Wide Autofocus Camera, supporting 100-degree wide angle and 4K video quality, which offers excellent resolution and light sensitivity.

Additionally, the front-facing 8MP Portrait Close-up Camera, another industry’s first, supports 2X optical zoom and up to 5X digital zoom, it allows users to shoot 0.7X~5X zoom videos.

The rear cameras on the Nova 10 Pro comprise of a 50MP Ultra Vision Main Camera, an 8MP Ultra-Wide Macro Camera and a 2MP Portrait Depth Camera.

Samsung Galaxy S22

The Samsung Galaxy S22 has three rear cameras and one on the front. The main camera is 50MP, while there is also one 12MP ultra-wide camera which can expand your point of view (POV), as well as a 10MP Telephoto Camera with 3X Optical Zoom.

The front-facing camera on the phone features a 10MP selfie camera that can take colourful and crisp selfies.

The selfie camera comes with great features such as Director’s View, which utilises the front and back cameras at once while recording, Portrait Video and Bixby Vision, which is a feature built into the Galaxy S22 Camera app to enhance images and selfies with the use of artificial intelligence.

This selfie camera setup is definitely not at the same level as the Galaxy S22 Ultra but offers a well-rounded and refined experience.

Oppo Reno 8

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro has a triple camera setup, made up of a 50MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro lens.

The main lens is paired with a Sony IMX766 sensor. This essentially gives out bright and lively colours without the oversaturation that is typically found on some mid-range phones.

The textures stand out and are still retained in low-light environments. With no telephoto lens, the zoom on the Oppo Reno 8 Pro sadly isn’t anything to make a noise about.

Details are still of good quality up to 2X zoom but as you increase this there is a noticeable drop in the quality, with colours becoming visibly more washed out.

As for selfies, the 32MP self-shooter is impressive which Oppo said is the same one seen on the Find X5 which reflects bold colours.

The bokeh effect on portrait mode hits the sweet spot with the amount of blur. It also has a wide-angle mode, making it ideal for group selfies.

To be fair, the rear cameras of the three devices aren’t much different, they all have a 50MP main camera, which allows users to capture important moments both in photos and videos.

Charging speed

Currently, fast charging is not a luxury, it is essential. All three smartphones deliver so-called fast charging, while the speeds at which they do this are quite different.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 supports up to 25W wired charging, while the Oppo Reno 8 Pro features 80W charging Speed and as for the Huawei Nova 10 Pro, it goes up to 100W.

Nova 10 Pro

If you are someone who uses their smartphone frequently, to the extent where the battery drains out faster than usual, you need a battery which can recharge swiftly anytime and anywhere.

The Huawei Nova 10 supports the new generation 100W SuperCharge Turbo coupled with intelligent temperature control technology, which offers users a better charging experience. All in all, it takes just 10 minutes to charge the phone up to 60%, while fully charging the phone in just 20 minutes.

Oppo Reno 8 and Samsung S22

The 80W fast charging on the Oppo Reno 8 Pro is reasonable, while the 25W charging on the Samsung Galaxy S22 is simply no comparison here.

Verdict

Choosing the right smartphone is tricky and not an easy task.

After comparing all three of these smartphones, you are left with a daunting task of choosing a smartphone that suits your needs and your affordability.

Mobile technology is revolving all the time and this is just the beginning.

