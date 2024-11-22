Softer hand in the war against drugs

Methadone trials for heroin addiction offer hope, promoting rehabilitation over punitive measures in the fight against drug abuse.

Drug abuse is devastating in so many ways, physically, mentally and psychologically – to the addict, the addict’s family and to society.

And yet, many countries – including South Africa – seek to criminalise drug use and punish the users.

This is supposed to be part and parcel of the “war on drugs” where both ends of the drug pipeline – users and suppliers – are targeted.

While the war on dealers is necessary, we have to wonder whether we are not wasting valuable policing and prosecutorial resources on addicts… because punishment is not the way to rehabilitate users and wean them off these substances.

It is encouraging, therefore, to hear that the government is to test a medically assisted treatment programme to help heroin users who want to quit the drug.

The addicts will be supplied with methadone – which is an opioid agonist and helps block the painful withdrawal symptoms.

Trials have shown that methadone used for a minimum of six months has a higher success rate than rehabilitation centres in helping people kick their habit.

Recovering addicts can also find stability and get back into the job market, as well as rebuild relationships.

When it comes to drugs, understanding is a better approach than condemnation.