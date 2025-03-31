Daily news update: Eid mubarak | ANC NEC heats up | R13 million spent on non-existent rehab

Here is your morning daily news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

South Africa’s Muslim community will celebrate Eid-al-Fitr on Monday confirmed the United Ulama Council of South Africa, bringing an end to the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

Meanwhile, ANC members dug their heals in, claiming they would not be phased should the United States consider sanctioning South Africa and its leaders.

Additionally, any suggestion that ANC leaders where conspiring against one another was dismissed, as Mmamoloko Kubayi considered opening a criminal case in connection with WhatsApp messages claiming she was trying to have Deputy President Paul Mashatile prosecuted.

Top news stories from 29 March 2025:

SA Muslims to celebrate Eid-al-Fitr on Monday, marking end of Ramadan [VIDEO]

Muslims in South Africa will be celebrating the day of Eid-al-Fitr on Monday 31 March 2025.

The United Ulama Council of South Africa (UUCSA) confirmed that the moon signalling the end of the blessed month of Ramadan was sighted in South Africa on Sunday.

Picture: iStock

UUCSA secretary-general Moulana Ebrahim told The Citizen that the moon was sighted in Louis Trichardt and Venda in the Northern province.

Read more: SA Muslims to celebrate Eid-al-Fitr on Monday, marking end of Ramadan [VIDEO]

‘The struggle continues’: ANC says it is willing to ‘sacrifice’ if SA sanctioned

The ANC has acknowledged the possibility of sanctions against the country or its party leaders amid tensions with the USA.

SA-US relations continue to deteriorate amid US claims of human rights violations in the country.

Picture: Michel Bega

Tensions have led to the cancellation of aid funding as well as an executive order against the country by US President Donald Trump.

Read more: ‘The struggle continues’: ANC says it is willing to ‘sacrifice’ if SA sanctioned

Kubayi slams fake WhatsApp calling for prosecution of Mashatile

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi labelled WhatsApp conversions relating to the Deputy President fake news.

The minister said she was made aware of a fake WhatsApp conversation which has been widely circulated online.

Picture: iStock

Her spokesperson, Terrence Manase, said Kubayi had condemned the fake messages.

Read more: Kubayi slams fake WhatsApp calling for prosecution of Mashatile

R13m already overspent on Gauteng rehab stuck in planning phase since 2018

Seven years after planning began on a rehabilitation centre in Tembisa, the vulnerable and addicted residents it was meant to serve are still struggling.

The DA plans to conduct an oversight visit to the facility’s site on Monday.

Picture: iStock

The party further claimed that funding for five rehabilitation centres in the province, which have 246 beds, has been withdrawn.

Read more: R13m already overspent on Gauteng rehab stuck in planning phase since 2018

Stormers in danger of ‘losing’ Libbok and Willemse — reports

Could Manie Libbok be on his way to Japan and will the Stormers also lose Damian Willemse to Leinster?

These are two big player-related matters involving the Stormers that have been in the news in recent days.

Picture: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

According to reports, Willemse is being viewed as a possible replacement for Jordie Barrett at Leinster.

Read more: Stormers in danger of ‘losing’ Libbok and Willemse — reports

Eight suspects wanted after woman shot at mall in KwaMashu

A woman was shot at a mall in KwaMashu on Sunday, allegedly by gunmen fleeing the scene of a robbery.

“Reports indicate that the suspects entered a shop and pointed the employees with firearms before they took cellphones and fled the scene,” KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo confirmed to The Citizen.

Picture: Reaction Unit South Africa

The injured woman was taken to hospital for treatment and police have opened a case of attempted murder and business robbery.

Read more: Eight suspects wanted after woman shot at mall in KwaMashu

Here is why maize meal prices may drop this year

Analysts predict a much better maize harvest this year in South Africa suggesting that consumers can expect maize meal prices to drop during the year.

The higher crop estimates bode well for the broader region, as maize is an important staple food, and South Africa is a leading exporter.

Picture: iStock

Consequently, South Africa will remain a net exporter of maize in 2025.

Read more: Here is why maize meal prices may drop this year