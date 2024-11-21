Pule Mabe’s ‘miracle’ finances raise eyebrows

Pule Mabe’s luxury lifestyle, despite modest earnings, underscores the need for promised lifestyle audits in South African politics.

When one looks at the recent preservation order obtained by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) against movable and immovable property allegedly connected to former ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe, you’d have to exclaim: “It’s a miracle!”

And on a scale not seen since a small quantity of loaves and fishes were turned into a feast for multitudes…

Comrade Mabe, when he appeared in court earlier this year on corruption charges related to a R27 million contract with the Gauteng government, swore that he earned just R25 000 a month and owned a modest house in Randburg.

Miraculously, according to the SIU, he has a luxury pad – or the use of it – in the ultra-elite Steyn City in Joburg and at least one fancy car, a Porsche 911 – or the use of it.

Clearly, Mabe should be lecturing ordinary people in how to stretch your salary…

One wonders just how much stretching of reality there was by members of parliament when it came to declaring their financial assets and gifts.

Most declared ownership of just one or two residential properties while a few reported holding company shares worth under R100 000, with the exception of Mzwanele Manyi, who reported shares worth R1 million. Seemingly, most rely on their not ungenerous salaries of R1.25 million a year (before tax and perks, like free flights) to keep the financial wolf from the door.

The parliamentary declaration process, while not without faults, is a good step in implementing transparency for our public representatives.

But, whatever happened to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s repeated promises that “lifestyle audits” would be carried out on politicians to determine whether they were living beyond their declared means?

If these promises were executed, then there would really be few places the corrupt could stash their loot.

