Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Avatar photo

By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

2 Oct 2023

04:00 am

South Africa’s entertainers deserve far better

South Africa's actors and actresses pleaded to be treated better.

Nthati Moshesh Saftas

Nthati Moshesh during the Saftas on 20 March 2016 in Johannesburg. Picture: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

The entertainment industry is not always the way it is portrayed in the tabloid showbiz media where, in the words of the Dire Straits song, it “ain’t working” because it’s “money for nothing”. But, in South Africa, those in the entertainment business confront many challenges, some of which were aired in public on Saturday night at the SA Film and Television Awards (Saftas) – our equivalent of the Oscars. Legendary actress Nthati Moshesh made an emotional plea: “Can we bring back empathy, compassion and kindness on our sets, but more than anything, can we bring back respect!” She was supported…

Subscribe to continue reading this article
and support trusted South African journalism

Access PREMIUM news, competitions
and exclusive benefits

SUBSCRIBE
Already a member? SIGN IN HERE

The entertainment industry is not always the way it is portrayed in the tabloid showbiz media where, in the words of the Dire Straits song, it “ain’t working” because it’s “money for nothing”.

But, in South Africa, those in the entertainment business confront many challenges, some of which were aired in public on Saturday night at the SA Film and Television Awards (Saftas) – our equivalent of the Oscars.

Legendary actress Nthati Moshesh made an emotional plea: “Can we bring back empathy, compassion and kindness on our sets, but more than anything, can we bring back respect!”

She was supported by the Best Actress in a TV Drama Award winner Lerato Mvelase, who said: “I would like to urge the industry to allow us to be parents, support us, and be there for us. We are more than just actors. There’s so much that we need to be doing.”

She noted that the industry was a “stressful, onerous” one.

Veteran actor, James Borthwick – Best Actor in a TV Comedy – raised the thorny issue of copyright and how actors get ripped off when their work is shown in repeats without payment.

These people entertain us and make our lives better – and they deserve better…

ALSO READ: Saftas: Complete list of the 2023 winners

Read more on these topics

actor movies saftas tv shows

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News ‘I eat, pray, live power’: Ramokgopa’s sleepless quest to end SA’s blackouts
Rugby All Blacks and Wallabies in trouble after SA’s Super Rugby exit
News Anti-apartheid activist Aziz Pahad passes away
News Ramokgopa clears ‘confusion’ on hot weather and load shedding comments
South Africa Monster waves and an air ambulance: Inside the daring rescue to save 7 mariners swept out to sea
Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe