South Africa’s entertainers deserve far better

The entertainment industry is not always the way it is portrayed in the tabloid showbiz media where, in the words of the Dire Straits song, it “ain’t working” because it’s “money for nothing”.

But, in South Africa, those in the entertainment business confront many challenges, some of which were aired in public on Saturday night at the SA Film and Television Awards (Saftas) – our equivalent of the Oscars.

Legendary actress Nthati Moshesh made an emotional plea: “Can we bring back empathy, compassion and kindness on our sets, but more than anything, can we bring back respect!”

She was supported by the Best Actress in a TV Drama Award winner Lerato Mvelase, who said: “I would like to urge the industry to allow us to be parents, support us, and be there for us. We are more than just actors. There’s so much that we need to be doing.”

She noted that the industry was a “stressful, onerous” one.

Veteran actor, James Borthwick – Best Actor in a TV Comedy – raised the thorny issue of copyright and how actors get ripped off when their work is shown in repeats without payment.

These people entertain us and make our lives better – and they deserve better…

