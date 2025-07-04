I needed cleansing through prayer every time I got home’: Enhle Mbali on her spiritually taxing role

Enhle played the mysterious and unpredictable Ayanda on The Herd.

Enhle Mbali with fellow actress, Siyasanga Papu on the set of The Herd. Picture: Instagram/@enhlembali_

Actress and fashion designer Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa recently opened up about her role in the second season of The Herd.

She played Ayanda, a mysterious, unpredictable and dangerous woman who would stop at nothing to get what she wanted.

Enhle on playing Ayanda

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Enhle said portraying Ayanda tested her deeply as an actress.

“I was tested spiritually, mentally and physically. My character was just dark, yena nje. And I needed cleansing through prayer every time I got home to separate me from her,” she wrote.

She recalled a particularly intense scene involving a ritual initiation, saying the atmosphere on set left her feeling deeply unsettled.

“The scene was my character being initiated into the dark world… On this day, the set designers had done a great job — too good of a job. Red candles were lit, and sage was burning. With every single take, my spirit felt a heaviness. It just didn’t feel okay in that environment.

“I’ve never felt so uncomfortable, but as a thespian, I had to deliver. So I did. Through every line and action, I prayed so hard — at times even forgetting my lines. But thank God I’ve been in the industry for this long and understand that if you relax, everything comes to you,” she added.

Enhle has portrayed diverse characters over the years, including Liza Sterling in Happy Family, Azania in Broken Vows, and Precious Ledwaba in Tshisa.

She has also been featured in popular shows such as Isibaya, Rockville, The Queenstown Kings, Blood Psalms, Soul City, iNkaba, and 4Play: Sex Tips for Girls.

