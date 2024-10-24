Spotlight not easy for Siya, Rachel Kolisi

Once you put yourself out in the public spotlight, that is where you will remain… at least until fickle fans find something else.

The break-up of any relationship – and the sadness, anger and blame – is normally best be kept private… but that isn’t going to happen for Siya and Rachel Kolisi, who have just announced the end of their eight-year marriage.

There are many who say they deserve their privacy and that the media – from social to mainstream – should respect their privacy.

But, they were the quintessential media stars, with both frequently using the media to communicate for themselves and their charitable foundation.

What we will say, without passing judgment on either of them, is that living in that global media hothouse cannot have been easy for either of them.

Though they knew each other from before Siya became a rugby legend and though there were plenty of catty comments because it was a biracial relationship, they tried to stick together.

Siya admitted they had been for marriage counselling and that he was dealing with the baggage of growing up dirt-poor in a violent township.

We can only wish them well on the road to healing.

