JUST IN: Siya and Rachel Kolisi announce the end of their marriage

The pair released a joint statement announcing the end of their marriage.

Siya and Rachel Kolisi have officially announced the end of their marriage.

The pair revealed the news in a joint statement; however, they did not reveal the reason for their split.

“After much reflection and open conversations, we have mutually decided to end our marriage. This decision comes from a place of love, respect, and understanding that this is the best path forward for both of us.”

They added that they will remain close friends and will continue to be dedicated partners in raising their children.

They said they also plan to keep working together on the Kolisi Foundation.

“While our relationship as a couple is changing, we remain great friends and committed partners in raising our children with the same love and care they’ve always known.

“We will also continue working together on the foundation that means so much to us. We are grateful for the love, understanding, and support you’ve shown us, and we kindly ask for your respect as we navigate this transition,” the statement adds.

*This is a developing story. Refresh the article for more information.