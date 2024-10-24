Kolisi to play No 8 in Sharks’ URC match against Munster

There are a few other changes to the side as well, including at scrumhalf.

Siya Kolisi will play eighthman for the Sharks against Munster. Picture: Gallo Images

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi will play No 8 for the Sharks when the Durban side host former United Rugby Championship winners, Munster, at home on Saturday (4pm).

Coach John Plumtree has picked an almost identical side to the one that beat Glasgow Warriors last weekend, but there are a few changes to the lineup, among them Kolisi moving from openside flank to eighthman.

Changes

Because of the change, Phepsi Buthelezi will play off the bench, James Venter will take over at No 6 and VIncent Tshituka will come in at blindside in place of his brother, Emmanuel.

There is also a change at the back where Grant Williams gets a start at scrumhalf, with Jaden Hendrikse dropped to the bench.

There are 12 Boks in the starting team and a further six on the bench.

Munster lost 19-34 to the Stormers in Cape Town last weekend; the first time the Capetonians have beaten the Irish side, who beat them in the 2022/23 final.

This will be the Sharks’ last game for a month because the URC will break while the northern hemisphere internationals take place.

Sharks: Aphelele Fassi, Eduan Keyter, Lukhanyo Am, Andre Esterhuizen, Makazole Mapimpi, Jordan Hendrikse, Grant Williams, Siya Kolisi, Vincent Tshituka, James Venter, Emile van Heerden, Eben Etzebeth (capt), Vincent Koch, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche, Bench: Fez Mbatha, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Ruan Dreyer, Jason Jenkins, Phepsi Buthelezi, Jaden Hendrikse, Siya Masuku, Francois Venter