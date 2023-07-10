Springboks will take this win, thanks, Eddie

By Editorial staff

Eddie, Eddie, Eddie. Bet you regret making your comments about not wanting Australia to “take” down a half-strength Springbok side, Mr Jones.

Your supporters will say that as Wallabies coach you still have a lot to do to get your team back to international rugby heights – and that’s true.

But the hiding the “second string” Boks gave you on Saturday was something to behold … even you have to admit that.

This may have been a Bok side without some stars, who are already in New Zealand ahead of next weekend’s match against the All Blacks, but they served up one of the most entertaining Springbok matches in recent years.

These weren’t the plodding, crash-and-bash Springboks that you and others dismiss, Eddie.

These were innovators and entertainers, because if the fans have no idea what’s coming next, then they’ll be on the edge of their seats in anticipation and excitement…

Even with a 43-12 win, the Boks did, as captain Dwayne Vermeulen said, “leave some on the park”.

And while there were some errors, this was a polished and confident team, having fun.

Next week will be a different world, though, because the All Blacks are near invincible at home.

But, for now, we’ll take this win, Eddie…