‘Special’ Loftus showing shakes up Bok setup ahead of All Blacks clash

By Ross Roche

Explosive performances from the Springbok fringe brigade during their Rugby Championship mauling of the Wallabies on Saturday has left the coaching staff with plenty of food for thought ahead of their massive clash against the All Blacks in Auckland this coming weekend.

The Boks chose to split their squad, sending a group of 13-players to New Zealand early to get over the jet lag and prepare for the match, which opened the door for a number of fringe players to feature against Australia, with them taking their chance with aplomb.

Earlier in the week the Bok management said that a group of 17-18 players would leave for New Zealand after the Wallabies match, but after the brilliant performance they lifted that number to 21 players that are heading Down Under.

“We had an original squad that was supposed to join the guys overseas and some of the guys (that played) today weren’t part of that group,” explained assistant coach Mzwandile Stick after the match.

“Some of those guys booked their ticket (to New Zealand) today. That’s how special the performance was from the players.”

Van Staden, Esterhuizen and Kleyn

Flank Marco van Staden, centre Andre Esterhuizen and lock Jean Kleyn were all not expected to be on the plane to New Zealand, but after superb shifts against the Wallabies all three were included, with Stick singling them out for praise.

“I think the more competition and more players that lift their hands up the better it is for us as coaches. We would rather stress about not knowing who to select than not having any options,” said Stick.

“At the moment we are in a good space. Andre was great, Jean Kleyn in his first game the way he was playing around the park and Marco van Staden playing at home at Loftus, I think he had a massive game.

“So from our side the more competition we get amongst our players the better it is for us.”

The big win over the Wallabies was the perfect start to the international season for the Boks and they can now build from here.

All Blacks

A number of players that featured against Australia will be in the match 23 to face the All Blacks, with some even expected to start, like Damian Willemse, Steven Kitshoff, Frans Malherbe and Lukhanyo Am, who could all be in the starting 15.

“This result is just a good foundation for us to build on. As coaches we are going to be stressed because of having more competition between our players, which is what we need in a World Cup year. Now we are scratching our heads,” said Stick.

“We haven’t selected the team to play the All Blacks. Even those guys in New Zealand know that it hasn’t been selected. So I can tell you now that some of the guys you saw playing today will be in that game and a few will even be starting.”

Springbok 21-man squad heading to New Zealand:

Forwards: Thomas du Toit, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Deon Fourie, Steven Kitshoff, Jean Kleyn, Vincent Koch, Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Trevor Nyakane, RG Snyman, Marco van Staden, Duane Vermeulen

Backs: Lukhanyo Am, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Andre Esterhuizen, Herschel Jantjies, Willie le Roux, Manie Libbok,Cobus Reinach, Damian Willemse, Grant Williams

Springbok squad that went early to New Zealand:

Gerhard Steenekamp, Malcolm Marx, Eben Etzebeth, Lood de Jager, Franco Mostert, Jean-Luc du Preez, Kwagga Smith, Faf de Klerk, Cheslin Kolbe, Makazole Mapimpi, Damian De Allende, Jessie Kriel, Siya Kolisi, Jasper Wiese