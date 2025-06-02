Our macho culture doesn’t save lives

We need to learn what to watch for… and to help if we can.

One of the saddest things which are said after a suicide of a friend or a family member is: “But I didn’t know anything was wrong…”

That’s why Lino Muller has made it his mission in life to educate people about suicide and the warning signs… and how to help. His brother committed suicide when he was just 20… and it took the family by surprise.

Another thing people say after someone kills themselves is that the act of suicide is proof that a person is selfish.

But Muller says that is simply not true: often those who kill themselves feel worthless and that those around them would be better off if they were not there.

As our world becomes more impersonal and data-driven, people are becoming lonelier and living in a country like South Africa doesn’t make it easier. It feels most of the time as though we are on the brink of disaster, and there is a temptation to run away.

At the same time, our macho, unfeeling culture looks on those with mental health issues as weak and that someone contemplating suicide just needs to “pull yourself together.”

We need to learn what to watch for… and to help if we can.