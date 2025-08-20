Tainted comrades challenge Ramaphosa

As the ANC teeters, embattled figures like Gigaba and Mchunu step forward, prompting questions of morality and self-interest.

The sharks appear to be circling the profusely bleeding body of Cyril Ramaphosa’s ANC, becoming increasingly bolder as they sense that it is only a matter of time before they can launch in for the kill.

The latest, Senzo Mchunu and Malusi Gigaba, can hardly be said to be occupying the moral high ground… if allegations against them are to be believed, they are more likely to have sold off the high ground to criminal mafias, or the Guptas.

Both have recently spoken out against their mother organisation, attracting a stinging rebuke from secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.

Gigaba told the Sunday Times that the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) had failed in its objectives and that the party should never have allowed opposition parties to come aboard in the government of national unity.

He said the ANC needed a special conference of reflection about where it had gone wrong.

That was quite precious, coming from a man who was found to have lied under oath in a lawsuit and, perhaps just as bad, that he had fast-tracked the issuing of citizenship and passports for the Gupta family when he was minister of home affairs.

Also, clearly believing he is entitled to cast stones because he is without sin is Mchunu, currently under suspension while allegations that he is connected to a criminal mafia are about to come under the spotlight.

He said the ANC is on the verge of collapse, like a person wandering near the edge of a cliff and about to fall off.

Breaking ranks as they did and speaking out was a challenge to the ANC’s usual omerta, or code of silence, and a clear challenge to Ramaphosa.

Given the claims against the two comrades, we can’t help but wonder if they’re trying to clear the way to the trough so they can continue to gorge themselves.

