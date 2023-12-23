Thank you – and have a good Xmas

Let's hope for many more miracles, not only during the festive period but in 2024 – a massive year with the general elections looming.

’Tis the season to be jolly, fa la la la la la… This week there were two announcements that could make us all believe in miracles.

On Thursday, Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said our lights should stay on for the festive period due to the implementation of “aggressive maintenance” by Eskom, although he could not guarantee no load shedding – a rarity – going into the new year.

But it’s a start. Ramokgopa said: “The lights will remain on, going into the near future. The trend line is positive. What we will celebrate is if we can sustain it.”

ALSO READ: Kgomo-Kgomo: Chinese embassy puts smiles on needy families’ faces

Yesterday, although many people couldn’t give a hoot, the ANC said they had resolved its R102 million debt dispute with Ezulweni Investments after a lengthy legal battle.

Ezulweni Investments had supplied the party with posters and banners for the 2019 elections, but never received payment for services rendered.

The ANC have often missed paying their staff their salaries. To hear they have dealt with their debt can only give their supporters hope. Earlier this month, the sheriff of the High Court in Johannesburg attempted to seize ruling party’s assets, but was prevented from entering the party’s headquarters, Albert Luthuli House.

ALSO READ: China’s gift of generators to SA is telling

Throw in fixing our water problems, filling our potholes and helping our economy making a turn for the better, and it would definitely be a festive season for all.

Let’s hope for many more miracles, not only during the festive period but in 2024 – a massive year with the general elections looming.

To all our loyal readers, we wish you a merry Christmas. We thank you for your endless support.