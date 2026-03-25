The bearer of bad news with fuel

There is also the worrying possibility that fuel stations might hoard stocks until the price increase.

There were a few people who thought we were being alarmist almost a month ago when we drew comparisons between the Arab-Israeli War on 1973 – and how it caused one of the worst fuel crises yet seen – and the current situation in the Middle East.

As oil prices spiral up and South Africans brace themselves for hefty fuel price increases in just a week’s time, there are already reports from some areas that fuel stations are introducing their own form of rationing.

In parts of the Cape, farmers are said to be stocking up on diesel to make savings as they head into a critical part of their agricultural year.

Some of them accuse fuel companies of limiting supplies.

There is also the worrying possibility that fuel stations might hoard stocks until the price increase: petrol going up by around R5 a litre and diesel by R9 a litre is a pretty strong incentive for those who have bought at the low price and will sell at the new, higher price.

In addition, human nature being what it is, could well make fuel shortages a self-fulfilling prophecy by motorists filling their tanks and keeping them topped up.

Another issue which will soon start rearing its ugly head will be gas – Qatar is a major supplier of liquid natural gas and has stopped production entirely because of missile and drone attacks by Iran.

Expect, then, that gas prices will shoot skywards in SA and that there will be shortages.

None of this is encouraging as we start heading into winter, a time when demand for fuel of all sorts is high.

In 1973, fuel sales were banned over weekends and there was a national speed limit of 80km/h imposed to preserve our fuel stocks.

That may be a worse-case scenario… but then no one predicted this war six months ago.