The January gym cycle of enthusiasm and early exit

From high-energy gym selfies to quiet spaces by February, the January gym-goers come and go fast. Is slow and steady the key to success?

January; a time of fresh starts, lofty goals and the unmistakable stampede of newly minted gym-goers. Like migratory birds, they appear suddenly and en masse, flocking to treadmills, weight benches and yoga mats with the zeal of people who’ve decided this year will be different.

But if you’ve been to a gym in January, you know that this influx of enthusiastic exercisers is as temporary as a New Year’s Eve resolution itself.

January gym-goers are easy to spot. They usually arrive equipped with brand-new gear. Their outfits are head-to-toe fresh – gleaming takkies, perfectly matched leggings and water bottles so advanced they could probably filter dam water.

Blind optimism is visible in their eyes and they are all in for back-to-back spin classes. But by day three, they’re hobbling like they’ve just returned from a battlefield, icing body parts they didn’t even know existed.

For the gym regulars, January is a test of patience. Their beloved sanctuary suddenly resembles a nightclub on a Saturday night: overcrowded, noisy and full of people who don’t seem to know the unspoken rules of gym etiquette.

Regular gym-goers face treadmill-hogging by rookies,and the ignorance of sweat wipe-down of equipment. January gym-goers have a life-cycle, though.

In week one, they are unstoppable. Social media is flooded with gym selfies captioned “New Year, New Me”. In week two, the soreness sets in. Their enthusiasm wanes and their workouts become “optional”. In week three, the excuses start: “I think I pulled something”, or the classic, “The gym was really crowded today”.

Then, from week four: silence. They vanish without a trace, leaving behind a membership that will gather dust until next January.

It’s not entirely their fault. January gym-goers are victims of the societal pressure to “make resolutions” and “start the year strong”.

To all the January gym-goers: we see you. We applaud your effort. Remember that slow and steady wins the race. You don’t have to bench press a Ford or attend every single class in one week. Start small, be realistic and pace yourself.

And for the love of all things fitness, wipe down the machines. And to the gym regulars: be patient. Let the January crowd have their moment.

You know they’ll be gone soon enough. In the meantime, consider it an opportunity to practice flexibility – of both the physical and emotional variety.

