Media personalities’ take on New Year’s resolutions as 2025 kicks-off

The famous are not exempt from desires for a better year than the one before.

These media personalities have shared their New Year’s resolutions. Pictures: Supplied

It’s that time of the year when people make plans to improve the 12 months ahead of them.

That planning comes with thinking about ways of improving oneself, which usually means that some changes have to be made. Queue the New Year’s resolutions.

The famous, with their many followers, are not exempt from these desires for a better year than the one before.

Below are media personalities who have shared their hopes for the year 2025.

Carol Ofori, radio personality and author

For radio personality Carol Ofori, January is less about New Year’s resolutions and more about her birthday on the 14th. The media personality was recently in Zambia, where she visited Victoria Falls.

“I always have a conversation with myself on my birthday,” she reveals. “It’s a check-in on my dreams, aspirations, and what I want to achieve for the year ahead.”

Ofori views this annual self-reflection as her version of resolutions, focusing on making her dreams come true.

“I take this time to chart my course for the year, and it’s something I look forward to every January,” she adds, showing that resolutions can take many forms.

ALSO READ: SA celebrities enjoy the beauty of Africa as they welcome the New Year [VIDEO]

Ben Rodrigues, musician

For pop star Ben Rodrigues, success comes from setting ambitious goals and breaking them into actionable steps.

“In 2024, I set a lot of goals that felt unrealistic at first, but with hard work and faith, I not only achieved them but surpassed them,” he said.

In 2025, Ben’s aspirations are just as bold: “I want to hit 100 million streams on a song, secure an opening slot for an international artist I love, and grow my Instagram following to 500k, among other goals.”

To make it happen, Ben focuses on daily objectives like practising music for an hour, posting content daily, and journaling every evening.

“Without objectives, goals are just words on a page,” he reflects. “I can’t wait to see where my dedication takes me this year.”

ALSO READ: Mango Groove celebrates 40 years of ‘Memories and Moments’ at one-night-only event in Cape Town

Rozanne McKenzie, Jacaranda FM radio personality

For Jacaranda FM radio personality Rozanne McKenzie, New Year’s resolutions are a thing of the past.

Instead, she focuses on small, sustainable changes that fit seamlessly into her life, no matter the time of year.

“I don’t believe in New Year’s resolutions because I’ve never stuck to any,” McKenzie shared.

“I try to make small changes in my life that slowly become habits. Whether I do that in January or September, it doesn’t matter to me.”

She emphasises the unnecessary pressure society places on the start of the year.

“We put too much on the ‘new year, new me’ idea, and that can sometimes set us up for failure,” she explains.

By rejecting the January rush for self-improvement, McKenzie’s approach is about creating meaningful, lasting change without a deadline.

ALSO READ: Actor Hungani Ndlovu on merging dance and acting in theatre play about social media [VIDEO]

Kim Jayde, media personality

Media personality and entrepreneur Kim Jayde is starting 2025 with momentum, building on the success of late 2024.

“This year, my career will take me around the world as I grow my business and personal brand,” she shares. Kim’s passion for uplifting African talent remains central to her mission.

“I’m excited to continue showcasing the incredible talent our continent has to offer,” she adds.

“It’s going to be a magical year – I can just feel it.”

Whether through small, consistent changes or ambitious goals, these celebrities are starting 2025 with purpose and passion, offering inspiration for all of us to dream big and stay true to our unique paths.

ALSO READ: Braai-novation! Capetonians turn old stove into a sizzling masterpiece [VIDEOS]

Chad Jones, content creator

Content creator Chad Jones is stepping into 2025 with big plans for growth, travel, and giving back.

“This year, I’m aiming to grow my brand on socials, plan more travel, and even collaborate internationally,” Jones shared.

In addition to personal growth, Jones and his family are working on a new merchandise line, launching early this year.

“The merch is more than just a brand – it’s a way to give back,” he says, noting that a portion of the proceeds will support charity.

“We’re excited to keep bringing smiles and joy to the world, and I know this year holds big things for my family and me.”

NOW READ: Kurt Darren hits two birds with one stone while on holiday in Mauritius