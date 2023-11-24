The NPA can’t get it together with looting

Koko is not unreasonable in asking why is the National Prosecuting Authority still not able to put a finished case together.

Having been through the drama of the Eskom looting, it is difficult to feel sympathy for its former CEO, Matshela Koko.

Yet, he does make some good points…

After the corruption case against him, his wife and step-daughters was struck off the roll by a court this week, Koko is not unreasonable in asking why, after the allegations against him were first made in 2017, and as he was arrested only last year, is the National Prosecuting Authority still not able to put a finished case together.

Why should he and his legal team have to wade through the 18 terabytes of evidence, the equivalent of, they say, 1.4 billion printed pages?

ALSO READ: A power read: Koko on NPA’s failures, the Guptas and the bank closure ‘hate crime’

Justice delayed is justice denied.

That applies to Koko but, equally, also applies to the people of South Africa who need closure – and some measure of retribution for the massive looting which took place during the state capture years.

Given that this is not the first case where the NPA has been sent back to the drawing board by a court in connection with a state capture prosecution, we wonder if anyone is ever going to end up behind bars for the looting.

Maybe the whole intention is to have the illusion of justice…

ALSO READ: NPA: R2.2bn Kusile corruption case being chucked out ‘is not an acquittal’