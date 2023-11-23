Learner misses her exam after she is allegedly raped by school security guard

A school security guard was apprehended for the alleged rape of a 16-year-old Grade 11 learner in Mpumalanga.

A Grade 11 learner missed her examination paper last Friday after a security guard at her Mpumalanga school allegedly raped her before school.

Stephen Makgobatlou, also known as Simon Matome, 48, a school security guard, made an appearance in court on Monday after he allegedly raped a 16-year-old Grade 11 learner from Allemansdrift, Vaalbank.

Accused took learner from class

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, the learner missed her exam after Makgobatlou forcefully took her from class, where she was preparing for her paper on Friday 17 November.

Mohlala said the victim was the first to arrive at school at around 6am, when the school gate was partially opened and the security guard was standing next to the gate.

The learner greeted Makgobatlou politely and went to her class to prepare for her exam.

“The girl claimed that shortly after, the security guard visited her class and said he was searching for a suspect who was attempting to break in,” Mohlala said.

“He left her in class and returned with an iron rod. The victim alleged that the security guard instructed her to come with him, pulled her by her clothes, and threatened to assault her with the iron rod should she make any noise.”

Victim threatened with iron rod

The security guard allegedly forced her into the bushes and sexually assaulted her there, as teachers and learners weren’t at school during the time. Makgobatlou also threatened to stab her with the iron rod and throw her in the nearby dam if she went anywhere.

Mohlala said that after the security guard left her alone to go buy food, the victim was able to escape in the opposite direction, find transport, and report the matter to the police.

The accused was arrested the same evening and made his first court appearance when he was remanded in custody. The case was postponed to Monday, 27 November.

‘School is like a second home to learners’

The provincial commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, said a school is like a second home to learners.

“Any person who commits a crime within school premises is more like a person who attacks you from home. Those people have to spend time behind bars,” said the general.

