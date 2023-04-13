The US has two Cold Wars raging

By Eric Naki

The second Cold War is in full swing and, as usual, the United States and Russia are at the centre of it. Since the fall of the Soviet Union it looked like there was one power, the US, running the show in the world.

For years after the fall of the Berlin Wall, Russia took a back seat and became less of a superpower, which allowed the tapering of the world into a unipolar world, with US as the dominant force.

Now, with the reawakening of Russia to revive itself towards becoming a “mini Soviet Union” of sorts, we have another Cold War with two superpowers once again – and China joining the fray as an economic power.

On the military side, Russia is an obvious threat to the mighty US, while China’s economic muscle has elevated it to threaten the US on that front.

So, America has two Cold Wars raging: on the one hand, the military one where Russia has become a source of worry for Washington. On the other hand, China is on the verge of overtaking the US as the number one economy, which also gives Washington sleepless nights.

Let us be honest, the US is in trouble as current developments favour its foes. The US must do a lot of catch-up in building new alliances outside its traditional Western allies – and time is running out. The opposite side is consolidating its camp, as well.

The US cannot trust its European allies to form a bulwark against Moscow because of their economic dependence on Russia, especially on energy. They have never stopped trade with Russia, despite the Ukrainian war.

Despite their anti-Russia talk, countries that can’t shake Russia out of choice include Germany, Italy and Belgium, while France wants the Ukrainian war to end as of yesterday.

At the same time, French President Emmanuel Macron appears willing to defy the US and wishes to maintain ties with China. Macron was in China last week and expressed optimism about France’s economic relations with China.

You wouldn’t expect that from a supposed Western ally while Washington is busy amassing arms to aid Taiwan in case China attacks it.

Recently, China increased its military exercises around Taiwan, raising suspicion it was preparing to pounce on the island nation it claims as its territory.

There is more potential for a direct confrontation between the US and China in the region than between the US and Russia over Ukraine – especially after US President Joe Biden vowed “we will act”, should Beijing invade Taipei.

The current Cold War, unlike its predecessor where there were at least strategic arms limitation talks and regular detente between the Soviet Union and US, has no peacemakers. Instead, it appears more dangerous with great potential to lead to a nuclear war.

There has never been so much risk of a nuclear confrontation between the two powers than now. It’s just a question of one missile hitting Russia or China, or vice versa, and all hell will break loose.

At the same time there is a strong potential for a new military alliance to be formed by Russia, China, North Korea, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Syria and even Türkiye, which seems to swing between the two sides.

Again, the Brics forum – Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – has proven to be a new avenue of economic tension between the East and the West, or the global North and South, if you like.

There is strong anti-US sentiment outside of the West at the moment, with many nations in Africa making pro-Russia and pro-China pronouncements in the recent past. Washington has to act fast before it is too late.

But whatever it does, it must treat Africa with respect and as equal partners in its interactions with the continent, otherwise it will lose it.