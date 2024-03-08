The war of being female in Africa

The nature of sexual violence and femicide during conflicts underscores the need to protect the rights of women and girls in conflict zones.

Young Sudanese protestors barricade the streets on the one year anniversary of the military coup. Photo: iStock

Africa has witnessed a disturbing trend of coups d’état and unconstitutional changes in government in several countries, including Niger, Chad, Burkina Faso, Sudan, Guinea, and Mali.

The resulting conflicts have exacerbated conflict-related sexual violence against women and girls, particularly in areas where the fighting is heavy and along transit routes.

The pervasive nature of sexual violence and femicide during conflicts underscores the urgent need to protect the rights of women and girls in volatile circumstances.

Jacqueline Mutere’s poignant question: “Why should a fight be played out on my body?” encapsulates the egregious nature of using women’s and girls’ bodies as battlegrounds during conflict.

The devastating impact of conflict on women and girls is akin to the proverbial suffering of the grass when elephants engage in combat.

From conflict-related sexual violence and physical assaults to forced marriages, displacement and trafficking, women and girls bear the brunt of wartime atrocities.

Collaborative efforts between the state, civil society, gender experts and affected groups are crucial to designing and implementing gender-just transitional justice mechanisms.

In the pursuit of reconciliation and healing, it is crucial to recognise the unique impact of conflicts on women and girls, exacerbated by patriarchal systems.

By embracing gender-inclusive approaches within transitional justice, we pave the path towards a fairer, more inclusive society for all.

By placing women’s experiences at the forefront, entrenched gender norms can be challenged and the way paved for a more equitable future.

Active participation by women and girls empowers them to understand the complexities of conflict, identify challenges and shape transitional justice measures according to their unique experiences and needs.

Putting the focus on gender means investigating the gendered nature of human rights violations, ensuring gender-inclusive and gender-sensitive language in documents, establishing gender committees, and providing gender sensitivity training for personnel.

Transitional justice mechanisms should also address the specific needs and rights of women. This includes integrating gender perspectives into legal frameworks and policy documents.

Gender budgeting for reparations packages is vital to ensure equitable distribution and address the distinct needs of women and girls.

On the other hand, institutional reforms should prioritise gender equality.

Embracing this holistic understanding of gender dynamics enables tailored solutions that account for the complexities of each society, moving beyond a one-size-fits-all approach.

Through redressing the gendered impacts of conflict, especially on women and girls, Africa can strive towards equal societies, irrespective of gender.

• Izobo is an international human rights lawyer