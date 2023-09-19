The war on rhino poachers must continue

There were gasps of horror more than a decade ago when it was first suggested that de-horning rhinos might spare them the attention of poachers, who were then accelerating their predation on this big five African animal. Sadly, though, it now appears that as game parks, both private and government, intensify their effort to protect all rhinos, including the ones still with their horns, poachers are now targeting de-horned animals. ALSO READ: Kruger National Park’s rhinos remain under constant threat from poachers The creatures are killed for the stumps of their horns, according to SA National Parks (SANParks). These fragments…

The creatures are killed for the stumps of their horns, according to SA National Parks (SANParks). These fragments are then removed and stacked together to make up an entire horn.

The grotesque practice has become evident in the Kruger National Park (KNP), as poachers come across the border from Mozambique, encouraged by slackening security, which is a direct result of the war in the northern parts of that country.

Although more than 800 rhinos were dehorned in the KNP in the past financial year, Forestry, Fisheries and Environment Minister Barbara Creecy said the Kruger’s rhinos had been “severely battered” over the past 15 years and their numbers, which Creecy wouldn’t confirm, are believed to have dropped from more than 10 000 to under 3 000.

The war on these evil criminals must continue.