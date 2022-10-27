Brian Sokutu
Senior Print Journalist
27 Oct 2022
4:10 am
Opinion

There is so much to learn from China

Brian Sokutu

Like him or hate him, Xi Jinping has committed his government to the rejuvenation of the economy, poverty eradication, fighting corruption and making China self-reliant.

(FILES) In this file photo taken on October 16, 2022, China's President Xi Jinping speaks during the opening session of the 20th Chinese Communist Party's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. (Photo by Noel CELIS / AFP)
In his latest thought-provoking book, Xi Jinping Thought – Through South African Eyes, renowned scholar on the People’s Republic of China affairs, Dr Paul Tembe, describes the Chinese president as a visionary – drawing lessons from the world’s second-largest economy. While Tembe has made it clear the Chinese success story – something Xi has encapsulated as “Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era” – is not a prescription for SA and other African countries, there are certainly lessons to be drawn from China. Having covered China from political, economic, social and cultural perspectives, Tembe’s book has been...

