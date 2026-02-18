Think twice before trusting Joburg

Joburg's debt relief may trap homeowners in inflated obligations. Review carefully, get legal help, and don't rush into agreements.

Former US president Ronald Reagan once said: “The nine most terrifying words in the English language are ‘I’m from the government and I’m here to help.'” You can say the same thing about the Joburg Metro’s offer to “help” those in debt.

Anything to do with debt, accounts and billing by the city is to efficiency as the Titanic is to ocean-going liners… there’s only one way they’re going.

That is the impression one gets from the last few years of chaotic municipal administration and the recent reported implosion of the city’s payments systems.

Thousands of homeowners and ratepayers have found themselves staring at outrageous bills for electricity, water or rates – or all three.

Some of those people, to be fair, have been tardy in what they owe… or they haven’t paid at all, happily joining the legion of freeloaders who are already parasites on the body of municipal services.

But, now comes an ominous warning from legal experts that account holders should not make any hasty decisions when deciding to get involved with the City of Joburg’s debt relief programme.

As Our City News reports for us today, the worst thing you can do is rush, willy-nilly, into signing an acknowledgement of debt – because the amount you are agreeing you owe may not be correct and may be way out, in favour of the municipality.

Residents across Joburg report that when historic arrears appear on their accounts, they are often told they must either settle the balance or sign an acknowledgement of debt in order to avoid service restrictions, legal referral or delays in obtaining municipal clearance certificates.

An acknowledgement of debt is recognised in South African law as a formal admission of liability.

Be circumspect. Call in professional help. And ask yourself: Do these people really want to help me?

