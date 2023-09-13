Navigating third term turmoil for school kids
Maintain regular conversations with your child about their school experiences and emotional well-being, writes Marion Kohler.
Picture: iStock
Picture: iStock
In my almost two decades as an educational professional, I have witnessed a recurring pattern that I’ve come to call “Third Term Turmoil.”
This phenomenon-typically occurs in the August/September period, where teenage disciplinary issues tend to peak.
I’ve developed a theory to explain this pattern, which centres around seasonal changes and academic pressures.
As spring arrives and summer break approaches, students become restless and eager for leisure, leading to decreased motivation for academic work and a surge in the desire for recreational activities.
Academically, the third term is when teachers finalise their curriculum and prepare for year-end examinations and assessments.
The mounting pressure for students to excel can contribute to heightened stress and anxiety, often manifesting as behavioural issues in the classroom.
After months of intense academic and extracurricular activities, students and teachers may experience fatigue, and plummeting levels of patience and tolerance, which can lead to further discipline problems.
Changes in the daily routine, such as field trips and special events, also disrupt the classroom structure and exacerbate discipline issues.
While these observations are based on my experience, they reflect a common reality in many schools.
Teachers often find themselves struggling to keep students motivated, manage incomplete work, and handle disruptive behaviour.
The key questions we must address are how to prevent burnout, lack of motivation, and the resulting disciplinary challenges.
To assist parents in navigating this challenging period, and ensuring a smoother end to the school year, I offer several pointers for discussion with their children:
Parents play a pivotal role in fostering positive behaviour, respect for teachers, and discouraging substance use among their children.
Here are additional pointers for parents to guide their children on how to behave at school and cope with stress:
Maintain regular conversations with your child about their school experiences and emotional well-being.
By incorporating these pointers into your parenting, you can guide your child toward responsible behaviour, respect for teachers and peers, and a healthy approach to managing stress.
Open communication and a supportive environment are key in promoting positive behaviours and well-rounded development.
Marion Kohler: Abbotts College JHB South
