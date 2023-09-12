How to look after your mental health when the pressure is on

Dr Van Heerden shares a few tips on what you need to cope with pressure.

Dr Kirsten van Heerden, a performance psychologist and former South Africa swimmer, spoke about mental health and how it affects athletes and high-performing individuals around the world.

Dr Van Heerden was speaking at Momentum’s inaugural Women Who Make Moves in Sports Summit.

The event was held from 8 to 9 August at Gibs Science School in Sandton and attended by top women athletes from across the country.

The Summit provided sportswomen with vital tools that would support them in commercialising their personal brands to better attract sponsorship and endorsement opportunities.

Dr Van Heerden’s talk highlighted the link between mental health and success. She said in her practice, she regularly sees athletes grapple with issues of identity as well as financial troubles.

“Half of athletes retire sooner than expected, while 45% struggle with their identity without their sport. They don’t have the skills to enter the business world and a staggering 70% of athletes go bankrupt or have severe financial difficulty within five years of retiring.”

Dr Van Heerden shared a few tips athletes need to cope when the pressure is on. This includes building a strong mental foundation. She suggests the following three tips:

Don’t confuse who you are with what you do

She said your worth as a person is not dependent on your performance.

“You have a public persona and a private identity, which is the one where you know who you are and what you’re worth. To help you keep these two apart, it’s important to have an inner circle of people who know and love you and have your best interests at heart. Your circle, be it family, friends, and/or your coach, are the people who know what’s really going on in your life. They know who you are as a player and who you are as a person, and they will help you maintain a balance in how you think of yourself. Like Oracene Williams told her daughters Venus and Serena: “Remember who you are. Remember where you came from. Stand tall and be proud in that”.”

Focus on your goals and performance, not the attention you get

“Being pushed into the limelight and becoming a public persona doesn’t have to be painful or difficult.

“In fact, when trying to build a lucrative sporting career, it’s important to be visible. However, the sudden public attention can cause anxiety and divert attention away from the core focus.

“Keeping your focus on your own goals and performance, both on and off the field and not on the expectations and opinions swirling around you, can help you stay mentally strong and healthy.”

Don’t trust yourself only – get the best team around you

“Athletes want the best training, the best coaches, and the best facilities. But when it comes to money, they all too often look to their family or friends for advice. They don’t always get the best teams in place to look after their financial health. But you must get professionals to manage your money and your brand since there is a big difference between making money and keeping money.”

Momentum Financial Adviser, Janine Horn, adds it is critical to build the right team around you.

“It is your responsibility to keep an eye on all your finances, but lean on professionals who will help you create sustainability in your career, safeguard your mental health, and guide you on your journey to success.”

