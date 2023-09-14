TikTok merges entertainment and education

TikTok said the days of sifting through endless search engine results were fading into the past, with a new trend emerging.

Short-form video platform TikTok says it has become more of an App for education and entertainment. Image: TikTok/Twitter

Short-form video platform TikTok said it has become more than just an App undergoing a remarkable transformation in an evolving digital landscape.

“This is one that immerses users in a visual and interactive realm. TikTok is at the forefront of this transformation, rewriting the rules of how we discover information and blurring the lines between entertainment and education.”

Search

The social media platform has also given rise to a community-driven approach, where users share their personal experiences and expertise, breathing authenticity into the virtual realm.

Bianca Sibiya, Head of Content Operations for Sub-Saharan Africa, highlighted TikTok’s burgeoning role as a search engine for learning.

“In this digital age, TikTok isn’t just an App; it’s an ethos of discovery, a testament to the power of melding education with engagement.

“The story of TikTok as a search engine is the story of a generation harnessing the dynamism of the digital age to learn, share and be entertained all at once,” Sibiya said.

Education

TikTok said driving educational momentum was the most recent #TikTokThatsHau campaign, which had taken South Africa by storm.

“Since its June launch, #TikTokThatsHau has amassed over 233 million views within the App. South African content creators are harnessing the campaign to share valuable life hacks that enhance daily routines, from tackling new recipes, bad hair days, and parenting advice to budgeting challenges.”

“For South Africans, it’s no longer solely about finding answers; it’s about the experience of discovery itself,” TikTok said.

TikTok said the bite-sized videos served as pathways to learning, where entertainment fueled enlightenment.

“In this dynamic space, the traditional search bar takes a back seat, making way for hashtags and challenges that herald the latest trends and life hacks,” it said.

