It’s a pity our leaders don’t resign as easily as the Brits or Kiwi

Dirk Lotriet

I’ve been fascinated by the shock resignation of New Zealand’s prime minister, Jacinda Ardern. You can say a lot about this impressive woman – her announcement brings the curtain down on one of the most impressive political careers this century.

If there is one thing I have learned from her career, it is that it may be time for a female president leading South Africa. Not because Ardern is a woman, but because she is human.

As she said in her announcement: “I am human. Politicians are human. We give all that we can, for as long as we can, and then it’s time.”

Which is likely the biggest shortcoming of our political leaders after Madiba. Uncle Cyril seems intelligent and organised, but he gives the impression that he’s not quite … human.

Recently, the sentiment turned against Ardern as the nation emerged from a long period of pandemic isolation and faces the prospect of a recession. Which sounds familiar.

We, too, have had draconian lockdown regulations, followed by economic hardship. The R500 billion Covid stimulus package didn’t disappear on her watch. It’s unlikely that Ardern has a few million stashed in her couch. All indications are that the Kiwis have reliable electricity.

In addition, Ardern deserves credit for the way in which she handled the Christchurch mosque attacks. She banned assault rifles. She gave birth to a baby while being in office. And she managed to keep her country largely Covid-free.

In all fairness, we can’t expect Cyril to give birth, but for the rest of her achievements… There’s a good reason why NZ had five years of Jacindamania, while we only had televised family meetings.

If we elect a woman to run our country, who should it be? Lindiwe? NDZ?

I’d like to make a more left-field nomination – the lovely SnapDragon, my present wife. She has ruled in our humble home with distinction.

She has looked at our vulnerable finances with distinction, she has taken no nonsense from the official opposition (me) and she has given birth to little Egg while in office. Add to this that I find her much prettier than Cyril or Jacinda, and we have a winner on our hands. It’s a pity that our leaders don’t resign as easily as the Brits or Kiwis…