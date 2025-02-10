‘I don’t care’ – Malema hits back at Musk’s calls for him to be sanctioned and declared ‘international criminal’ [VIDEOS]

Musk has been a vocal critic in South African politics, often expressing his outrage at the recently-signed Expropriation Act.

Another bitter spat has erupted between Elon Musk and Julius Malema after the billionaire’s call for the EFF leader to be declared an “international criminal”.

The South African-born owner of Tesla and SpaceX made the remarks in a post on his social media platform X (formerly Twitter) in response to an old video in which Malema claimed that the DA only supports its white leaders.

In the video, Malema said: “We are starting with this whiteness, we are cutting the throat of whiteness.”

Musk accused Malema of deliberately calling for the genocide of white South Africans.

The billionaire said sanctions must be imposed on Malema and the EFF leader should be declared an “international criminal.”

Musk had earlier claimed Malema was calling for the “genocide of the 4 million whites living in South Africa” and would likely be leader of South Africa “in a few months”.

In 2023, Musk criticised Malema for chanting “kill the Boer” during the Red Beret’s 10 birthday rally.

‘Spoilt brat’

In response, Malema said he was not intimidated by the call for sanctions and would not yield to what he called a “spoilt brat.”

“I really think you have entirely lost your left brain: a typical spoiled brat and direct beneficiary of Apartheid whiteness.

“I don’t care about your sanctions; I will never stop fighting for black people to be equal to white people, and if that makes me an international criminal, I am proud to be one,” Malema said.

I really think you have entirely lost your left brain: a typical spoiled brat and direct beneficiary of Apartheid whiteness. I know black people look the same to you, typical racist. Look closer, and you will realise those are two different people. America is exposing us to its… — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) February 9, 2025

‘Old videos’

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magenwenya responded to Musk’s latest post, telling him to “get a grip”.

“These are old videos. Surely, you can verify them. Not a single white person has been killed by these individuals or because of their utterances. We have legal instruments to deal with incitement. You really need to familiarise yourself with our legal system, Magwenya said.

The spokesperson said SA was not governed by a decree of executive orders and has “independent legal institutions that deal with such matters”.

“We have the Human Rights Commission, established in terms of Chapter 9 of our Constitution, for state institutions supporting constitutional democracy.

“We also have the Equality Courts, established in terms of the Equality Act. Equality courts are established to ensure that reported cases of alleged unfair discrimination are dealt with to ensure justice for all.

“Eish, I know you don’t like the word ‘equality’, sorry,” he said.

Please get a grip! These are old videos,surely, you can verify them. Not a single white person has been killed by these individuals or because of their utterances. We have legal instruments to deal with incitement. You really need to familiarize yourself with our legal system.🙄 — Vincent Magwenya 🇿🇦 (@SpokespersonRSA) February 9, 2025

Magwenya last week defended a call between President Cyril Ramaphosa and Musk amid criticism from the EFF.

During the call, Ramaphosa spoke to Musk about misinformation in light of a freeze on funding for SA.

“In the process, the president reiterated South Africa’s constitutionally embedded values of respect for the rule of law, justice, fairness and equality,” shared the Presidency on X.

EFF message to Musk

Meanwhile, the EFF has sent a staunch message to Musk over his latest utterances.

“The EFF and all people who have been at the yoke of oppression perpetuated by the USA and its allies are bound to naturally be the quintessential enemies of billionaires who capture states and manipulate narratives and misuse their control of governments to cast dispersions against their natural enemies.

“The EFF takes the opportunity to tell Elon Musk and all of his allies in the USA, in Israel and the right-wing groups in South Africa which have mobilised Musk to collectively go to hell.

“The principle remains that equality in South Africa is rooted in the return of the land to South African people and this would be achieved through expropriation without compensation,” EFF National spokesperson Sinawo Thambo said.

EFF Statement On Elon Musk’s Call For CIC, Julius Malema To Be Declared An International Criminal.



The EFF will not be cowed into submission, retreat nor capitulation from its principled and unwavering commitment to confront imperialism and its surrogates like Elon Musk anywhere… pic.twitter.com/BsxQEOLLJl — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) February 9, 2025

Musk on USAID

Last week, Musk, the world’s richest person and President Donald Trump’s controversial close advisor, said the giant USAID humanitarian agency would be shut down as part of his drive to shrink the US government.

USAID is the aid arm of US foreign policy, funding health and emergency programs in the world’s poorest regions, including South Africa.

Musk called USAID “a criminal organisation” and declared: “You’ve got to basically get rid of the whole thing.”

Echoing far-right Republicans, Musk used X to call the agency “a viper’s nest of radical-left Marxists who hate America.”

Musk, who has massive contracts with the US government, emerged as the most significant individual political donor, contributing approximately $277 million to support Trump’s re-election campaign

