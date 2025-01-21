DA tells Ramaphosa to fire Ntshavheni: ‘SA deserve better than growing list of crooks in your Cabinet’

Ntshavheni was under investigation by the Hawks for allegedly awarding an irregular contract.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has written to President Cyril Ramaphosa requesting swift action against the Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, for allegations of tender corruption totalling R2.5 million.

Ntshavheni was under investigation for the awarding of an irregular contract — initially valued at R584,000 — to Makwande Chartered Accountants and Business Advisors by the Ba-Phalaborwa Local Municipality in July 2009.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), also known as the Hawks, last week said the priority crimes unit completed its investigations, adding that the docket is now with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Call to Ramaphosa

DA Member of Parliament and spokesperson on State Security Dianne Kohler Barnard said Ramaphosa must take action.

In a statement on Tuesday, the party called for Ntshavheni to step down.

“Ntshavheni was under investigation by the Hawks from 2021, and her case now sits with the NPA. We call on the NPA to not sit on its hands. We insist the President heeds the remarks of Judge Muller surrounding the “repugnant and devastating” R2.5 million tender in Ba-Phalaborwa, while Ntshavheni was municipal manager.

“Mr President, South Africans deserve better than the growing list of crooks in your Cabinet. Do better,” Barnard said.

Defending Ntshavheni

On Monday, African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula during a media briefing said there are no charges that have been laid against Ntshavheni.

“Law enforcement in South Africa must not try people through the media and want to find them guilty. If you’ve got a case you know what needs to be done, you arrest that person and that person gets bail or doesn’t, goes to court and that’s it,” Mbalula said.

“There is no kangaroo court through the media, where now Khumbudzo must explain herself through the media that she is guilty or not guilty. Somebody from the Hawks is communicating. You know these people are undermining the integrity of state institutions,” Mbalula said.

Other political parties

Other political parties including the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and ActionSA have also taken note of the allegations against Ntshavheni.

The EFF called on South Africans to continue to “punish the ANC for its arrogance” following the investigations into Ntshavheni, while ActionSA Parliamentary Leader Athol Trollip called on Ramaphosa to suspend Ntshavheni.

In addition to claims by senior managers in Ba-Phalaborwa implicating Ntshavheni, the Auditor-General made scathing findings against her management of the local municipality’s finances during her tenure.

