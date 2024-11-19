Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Avatar photo

By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

19 Nov 2024

06:00 am

Troubled Road Accident Fund needs a major overhaul

The Road Accident Fund's financial mismanagement and ongoing disputes highlight its urgent need for a complete overhaul.

Road Accident Fun (RAF)

Picture: Moneyweb

A sad indictment of our systems of governance is that the Road Accident Fund (RAF) hires its chairs and tables – so they cannot be attached by the sheriff and sold at auction.

So frequently are the organisation’s assets seized in execution of court orders to pay road accident victims – which is the RAF’s reason for existing – that the ownership sleight of hand has become necessary.

This is yet another indication that the fund is in a mess.

ALSO READ: Sheriff seizes R18m of Road Accident Fund’s assets

However, to be fair, it is also fighting a running battle with the legal fraternity following its claims that dodgy lawyers, working with dodgy medical people, inflate compensation claims.

That assertion has been roundly rejected by legal representative bodies that, in turn, accuse the RAF of not doing its work properly.

There is evidence for that, too, in the long backlog of cases which have still not been dealt with.

The RAF also claims it should not have to reimburse claimants for medical expenses which have already been covered by medical aids – something the medical aids believe is not correct.

What is clear is that the RAF cannot be allowed to continue as it is. It performs a vital function and needs a thorough overhaul.

ALSO READ: RAF needs a Settlement Hub for crash victims – expert

Read more on these topics

Accidents car accident Road Accident Fund (RAF) road accidents roads

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime Mark Lifman murder: Has security boss Alwyn Landman skipped the country?
Politics Will Ndlozi leave the EFF? Zuma’s tea invitation becomes a nightmare for party
South Africa GBV: At least 7 million South African women have experienced physical violence
South Africa Controversial US Ambassador to SA Reuben Brigety announces resignation
News ‘Let me die in peace’: Assisted suicide goes to court

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES